Line Up
December 20, 2016

Verve and Artisans’ Tryst with Indo-Japanese Textiles

Text by Huzan Tata. Videography by Ayesha Kapadia

A celebration of Japanese designer Ryoko Haraguchi’s offbeat techniques

A beautiful silk drape with intricate patterns welcomed guests as they entered Artisans’ gallery. The occasion was an invite-only preview of Haath Heart, an exhibition of garments by Japanese designer Ryoko Haraguchi (read more about her work here), who fuses Indian weaving and Japanese dyeing techniques in her avant-garde creations. Organised by the gallery in association with Verve, the event saw invitees walking around – wine glasses in tow – exploring the collection of shawls, stoles, saris and other ensembles in wintry shades of deep blue, red and black, while admiring the textile installations on the walls. Among the city’s A-listers who turned up in full support of this cross-cultural initiative, we also spotted Verve cover girl Laxmi Menon, posing for shutterbugs in a Haraguchi cape and stole.

