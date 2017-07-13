  • July 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 07
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Framed
July 13, 2017

Now Showing: Highlights From Christie’s Online Sale

Text by Huzan Tata. Images courtesy of Christie's, New York

Eleven artworks by some of the greatest artists of contemporary times are up for auction

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

Would you believe that a Yayoi Kusama could be up for sale at $15,000, or an Andy Warhol print would be available around the same price? Christie’s latest online sale makes this possible. Featuring works from their Contemporary Edition and Post-War & Contemporary Art collections, the auction has creations by David Hockney, Josef Albers and even Alex Katz go under the hammer. With art by both emerging creators and the stars of the art world, this auction is sure to have many people wanting to redecorate their walls.

The Christie’s Online First Open auction is on until  July 20, 2017. The artworks are on display at Christie’s (20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York) from July 13-20, 2017. 

Tags: Andy Warhol, Art, Auction, Christie’s Art Auction, Christies, Contemporary, David Hockney, Featured, New York, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Yayoi Kusama
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble