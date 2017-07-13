Framed

Now Showing: Highlights From Christie’s Online Sale

Eleven artworks by some of the greatest artists of contemporary times are up for auction

Helen Frankenthaler Helen Frankenthaler Against the Rules, 1983. Acrylic on paper, 20 x 26 in (50.8 x 66 cm). Estimate: $30,000-50,000. Alex Katz Alex Katz Seagull, 1989. Oil on masonite, 11⅞ x 15⅞ in (30.2 x 40.3 cm). Estimate: $15,000-20,000. Andy Warhol Andy Warhol Chicken & Dumplings, from Campbell’s Soup II, 1969. Image: 31⅞ x 18½ in (810 x 470 mm), sheet: 35 x 23⅛ in (889 x 587 mm). Estimate: $15,000-25,000 David Hockney David Hockney Panama Hat, 1972. Sheet: 16½ x 13⅜ in (419 x 340 mm). Estimate: $15,000-20,000. Ellsworth Kelly Ellsworth Kelly Untitled (Orange State III), 1988. Sheet: 46⅛ x 45½ in (1171 x 1156 mm). Estimate: $5,000-7,000. James Rosenquist James Rosenquist Study for Circles of Confusion GE, 1966. Oil on shaped canvas, diameter: 15⅞ in (40.3 cm). Estimate: $35,000-45,000. Hans Hofmann Hans Hofmann Untitled (Abstraction), 1954. Oil on canvas, 14 x 18 in (35.6 x 45.7 cm). Estimate: $30,000-50,000. Joseph Albers Joseph Albers SP VIII, from SP, 1967. Image: 19½ x 19⅝ in (495 x 498 mm). Sheet: 24⅛ x 24⅛ in (613 x 613 mm). Estimate: $1,000-1,500. Yayoi Kusama Yayoi Kusama Flower’s Sorrow, 1978. Enamel paint and ink on paperboard , 10¾ x 9½ in (27.3 x 24.1 cm). Estimate: $15,000-20,000. Yoshitomo Nara Yoshitomo Nara Ohne Titel (Zwei Hunde mit den Särgen) (Untitled [Two Dogs with Coffins]), 1993. Acrylic on canvas, 23⅝ x 23⅝ in (60 x 60 cm). Estimate: $70,000-100,000. Tom Wesselmann Tom Wesselmann Bedroom Face #41, 1990. Image: 50 x 58½ in (1270 x 1486 mm). Sheet: 59¼ x 67½ in (1505 x 1714 mm). Estimate: $10,000-15,000.

Would you believe that a Yayoi Kusama could be up for sale at $15,000, or an Andy Warhol print would be available around the same price? Christie’s latest online sale makes this possible. Featuring works from their Contemporary Edition and Post-War & Contemporary Art collections, the auction has creations by David Hockney, Josef Albers and even Alex Katz go under the hammer. With art by both emerging creators and the stars of the art world, this auction is sure to have many people wanting to redecorate their walls.

The Christie’s Online First Open auction is on until July 20, 2017. The artworks are on display at Christie’s (20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York) from July 13-20, 2017.