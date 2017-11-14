Open A Pandora’s Box Of Creations With Great Banyan Art

Artworks from around the globe come together in this show that illustrates the fragile nature of the contemporary world

Click on any image to view in larger gallery

We’ve all heard the story from Greek mythology of Pandora and the evils she unleashed upon the world when she opened that box. And sadly, these evils — disease, poverty, death, misery — and many more, continue to plague our world today. But one thing that continues to make our lives easier is that which the world thrives on — hope. Digital platform Great Banyan Art presents contemporary artists’ visions of our post-Pandora world at a new exhibition, Pandora’s Box. Curated by co-owner Sonali Batra, the show brings together the works of creators from Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam, Russia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America — apart from India — whose vibrant, sometimes thought-provoking, canvases illustrate the truth of our times.

5 Questions with the curator, Sonali Batra

Inspirations “I am inspired by art that reflects and responds to the world around us. To me, a work of art should feel relatable and relevant.” On curating Pandora’s Box “The artworks curated for our show symbolise and reflect socio-political adversities that are prevalent in our world today. They are a satirical comment on the harsh urban life pressures shaping our society. In fact, we are exhibiting artists from 15 countries across the globe, to highlight the universal theme of the show. The exhibit implores its viewers to engage with the thought-provoking works and start a broader dialogue about ethics, morals and hope.” On her wishlist “A neon light installation by Tracey Emin and a stainless steel sculpture by Jeff Koons.” Concerns that find a place in your curatorial works “That human beings are increasingly becoming more apathetic as individuals and as a society. We choose to continually trade comforts of today by passing the burden to the future. This constant misuse of consumption releases havoc into our world, which we cannot reverse. Looking forward to “More curated art shows! To participate in art fairs and work with auction houses in India and overseas.”

Pandora’s Box is on display at The Stainless Gallery, New Delhi (No 1 & 2, Block CO, 4, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony) until November 19, 2017