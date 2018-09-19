Screen + Sound + Stage

4 Shows That Did Not Win An Emmy But Won Our Hearts

From a show that tackles the issue of self-harm to a series that features a family of gangsters with yummy accents, here’s what you should be binge-watching….

Peaky Blinders

What’s the scoop: The series is a real-life account of a gangster family — who call themselves The Peaky Blinders — set in Birmingham, England, several months after the end of the First World War in November 1918. The story centres around the gang and their scheming boss Tommy Shelby who harbours ambitions of taking the Shelby family’s name to unprecedented heights. Along the way, he has to face the wrath of some craft villains along with the simmering rage of his own family members who often feel as if they are sidelined in the grander scheme of things. It’s funny then, that they always turn up to bail him out of sticky situations but blood relations are an integral part of the Peaky Blinders’ universe.

Why you should watch it: The delightful Brummie accent that is hard to understand but is music to the ears. The Shelby families sartorial sense steadily sees an improvement through the seasons and the sharp trenches and pocket watches are quintessentially English in appearance. Then there are the family feuds, the backstabbing and the amazing music score (featuring music by The White Stripes, Radiohead and Arctic Monkeys) that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Where you can watch it: Netflix

Sharp Objects

What’s the scoop: Based on Gillian Flynn’s (author of Gone Girl) book of the same name, Sharp Objects follows the life of crime reporter Camille Preaker, who suffers from alcoholism and has recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital after years of self-harming. Played by Amy Adams, Preaker returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two young girls. The assignment takes her back to her childhood home under the critical eye of her mother, Adora, a small-town socialite, forcing her to confront some personal demons.

Why you should watch it: The characters are dark and moody in a magnificent way and address the issue of self-harm in a sensitive manner. Amy Adams gives a stellar performance as a person who is driven by a fervent need to help others in spite of having her own issues to deal with.

Where you can watch it: HBO

Atlanta

What’s the scoop: Created by and starring the talented Donald Glover, Atlanta portrays two cousins navigating the city’s rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families. The series is centred around Earn’s (played by Glover) daily life in Georgia as he tries to redeem himself in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend, his parents and his cousin Alfred, who raps under the stage name “Paper Boi”. Having dropped out of Princeton University, Earn has no money and no home, and consequently alternates between staying with his parents and his girlfriend. Once he realizes that his cousin is on the verge of stardom, he desperately seeks to reconnect with him in order to pull himself out of the muck.

Why you should watch it: The show reinvents itself with every subsequent episode and protagonists are jettisoned from the plot every now and then with a somewhat loose regard for a continuity in a way that’s jarring yet brilliant. And since the show is about the rap scene in Georgia, no extra points for guessing that the music will have you tapping your feet for the entire duration of the episode.

Where you can watch it: FX

BoJack Horseman

What’s the scoop: In an alternate world where humans and tailless animals live side by side, BoJack Horseman, the washed-up star of 1990s sitcom Horsin’ Around, plans his grand comeback with a tell-all autobiography that he dictates to his ghostwriter Diane Nguyen. BoJack also has to contend with the demands of his agent and on-off-girlfriend Princess Carolyn, the antics of his freeloading roommate Todd Chavez, and his friend-cum-rival Mr. Peanutbutter.

Why you should watch it: Alongside having a satirical take on current events, politics, and showbiz, BoJack has been lauded for its realistic take on dealing with depression, trauma, addiction and self-destructive behaviour. The continuous animal gags and unexpected celebrity cameos will leave you wanting more.

Where you can watch it: Netflix