Verve People

The Future Of Work: Hena Kapadia On Consuming Art

“What’s exciting to consider is how this will change art itself: will it be more accessible? More digital?”

While #WorkFromHome is standard protocol now and many have come to find comfort in this arrangement, that isn’t possible for many professionals in industries which necessarily require the workplace to be outside their homes. In our new series #TheFutureOfWork, we talk to individuals whose nature of work doesn’t allow them to log on remotely and ask them how they envision their industries changing in a post-lockdown era. Here, we chat with Hena Kapadia, gallerist and owner at TARQ.

As a gallerist, how has your day-to-day work been impacted?

The most obvious in this moment of distancing is that I’m currently a gallerist without a gallery. While we are unable to physically be at TARQ, the team is working tirelessly to bring online exhibitions and programming to our audiences. We are doing this in close collaboration with all our artists, and trying to ensure that once the lockdown is lifted in India, we are able to hit the ground running.

What are some of the ways that you are keeping yourself occupied? Where do you find comfort?

I have a newborn baby at home, and between him and TARQ’s online programming, I’m entirely occupied.

How do you truly feel about having to bring your work into your home environment, if at all? Are there any ideas you find yourself contemplating?

To some extent, I think I have always brought my work home with me. Running the gallery is definitely a passion-driven profession, and since I love it, working doesn’t quite always feel like work. I am currently thinking a lot about connecting virtually, which in an entirely object-focused business, is a definite challenge. What’s also exciting to consider is how this will change art itself: will it be more accessible? More digital?

What do you think is the future of brick-and-mortar in India? How will you pivot or make changes to your business if social distancing becomes the norm?

I am also wondering how the current situation will change the way we not only reach clients and artists, but also how we can continue running workshops, talks, film screenings and other community events at TARQ, where community-building is a core practice. I suppose we will become even more reliant on technology including online viewing rooms. Another big change will include the roll of Art Fairs, which have become an essential part of all galleries’ business models.