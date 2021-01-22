Waiting for You
Fallen Angels (1995)
“We rub shoulders with many people everyday. Some may become close friends, or confidants. That’s why I’m always optimistic. Sometimes it hurts. Not to worry – I try to stay happy. That night, I saw that woman again. I knew we’d never be friends or confidants. We’d let too many chances pass us by. Nothing happened, there was no chemistry. Maybe it was the weather, but that night I found her very alluring.”
Photographed by: Tito at A Little Fly
Model; hair and make-up: Joan Dominic Rai
Location: Kolkata
Happy Together (1997)
“Turns out that lonely people are all the same.”
Photographed by: Tenzing Dakpa
Styled by: Tania Fadte
Models: Saket Sharma and Javier
Saket wears a multi-patch shirt by Savio Jon; wide-legged denims, thrifted
Javier wears a striped shirt by The Flamestore; waistcoat and trousers, thrifted
Saket wears a shirt by 11:11 cell design; trousers, thrifted
Saket wears a top and pants, thrifted; denim jacket by Naushad Ali
Javier wears a shirt by bodements; vintage trousers, thrifted
Saket wears a multi-patch shirt by Savio Jon
Saket wears a bandhini shirt by 11:11 cell design; net top by Savio Jon
Javier wears a shirt by Naushad Ali
In the Mood for Love (2000)
“In the old days, if someone had a secret they didn’t want to share… you know what they did? … They went up a mountain, found a tree, carved a hole in it, and whispered the secret into the hole. Then they covered it with mud. And leave the secret there forever.”
Photographed by: Dhruvin at A Little Fly
Hair and make-up by: Anuradha Raman; assisted by Suraj Tiwari
Models: Varsha Choudhari and Neil Varel; Anima Creative Management
Set design by: Swati Sinha
Styled by: Akanksha Pandey; assisted by Sarah Rajkotwala
On Neil: Shirt, jacket and pants by Rajesh Pratap Singh; shoes by Steve Madden
On Varsha: Earrings from Valliyan by Nitya Arora; Vintage dress, stylist’s own; shoes by Christian Louboutin
Jacket from péro
