Fashion

Waiting for You

Paying homage to Wong Kar-wai’s cinematic explorations of longing, isolation, forbidden desire and hopeless romance, a photo series – shot exclusively for Verve – captures the poetic visual atmosphere of three films from the influential Hong Kong director

Fallen Angels (1995)

“We rub shoulders with many people everyday. Some may become close friends, or confidants. That’s why I’m always optimistic. Sometimes it hurts. Not to worry – I try to stay happy. That night, I saw that woman again. I knew we’d never be friends or confidants. We’d let too many chances pass us by. Nothing happened, there was no chemistry. Maybe it was the weather, but that night I found her very alluring.”

Photographed by: Tito at A Little Fly

Model; hair and make-up: Joan Dominic Rai

Location: Kolkata

Happy Together (1997)

“Turns out that lonely people are all the same.”

Photographed by: Tenzing Dakpa

Styled by: Tania Fadte

Models: Saket Sharma and Javier

Saket wears a multi-patch shirt by Savio Jon; wide-legged denims, thrifted

Javier wears a striped shirt by The Flamestore; waistcoat and trousers, thrifted

Saket wears a shirt by 11:11 cell design; trousers, thrifted

Saket wears a top and pants, thrifted; denim jacket by Naushad Ali

Javier wears a shirt by bodements; vintage trousers, thrifted

Saket wears a multi-patch shirt by Savio Jon

Saket wears a bandhini shirt by 11:11 cell design; net top by Savio Jon

Javier wears a shirt by Naushad Ali

In the Mood for Love (2000)

“In the old days, if someone had a secret they didn’t want to share… you know what they did? … They went up a mountain, found a tree, carved a hole in it, and whispered the secret into the hole. Then they covered it with mud. And leave the secret there forever.”

Photographed by: Dhruvin at A Little Fly

Hair and make-up by: Anuradha Raman; assisted by Suraj Tiwari

Models: Varsha Choudhari and Neil Varel; Anima Creative Management

Set design by: Swati Sinha

Styled by: Akanksha Pandey; assisted by Sarah Rajkotwala

On Neil: Shirt, jacket and pants by Rajesh Pratap Singh; shoes by Steve Madden

On Varsha: Earrings from Valliyan by Nitya Arora; Vintage dress, stylist’s own; shoes by Christian Louboutin

Jacket from péro