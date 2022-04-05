Beauty

“We Are All Set To Own the Court”

Last September, the NBA (National Basketball Association) collaborated with Lakmé Fashion Week to celebrate “NBA 75”, its landmark 75th anniversary season in 2021-’22. The winning collection, by designer Ananya Modi Jain was spotlighted at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

One of the more curious collaborations at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week – that between the fashion week and the NBA (National Basketball Association) – resulted in a capsule collection by designer Ananya Modi Jain, founder of the brazen street fashion label All2Defy. “Basketball culture is all about being raw, being true to yourself, pushing the boundaries and following through with what the goal is – playing as a team member…,” stated the designer in a video clip on her Instagram page. A basketball player through her school years, the young designer’s winning line, inspired by the theme NBA 75, was picked to celebrate the league’s landmark 75th anniversary season in 2021-’22. And so, the NBA 75 x Ananya Modi Jain capsule collection, We Are All Mad Here, was showcased at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.

The all-weather collection highlights geometric patterns and design details culled from the basketball court while adding visual elements of street culture (think bold graphics and slogans), explains the designer. “It centres on vibrant and audacious embellishments inspired by the court’s floor plan, the net, the New York skyline, the iconic teams and the NBA logo.” The relaxed unisex silhouettes and easy layering, as well as the abundant use of mesh, add the elements of lightness and comfort that characterise her designs.

Having lived in New York and Milan, the entrepreneur hopes to reach a niche audience but with global appeal. A young vibe pervades the collection powered by a “wear it anytime, anywhere” appeal….

Ananya Modi Jain on what attracts her to collaborations:

When should a brand approach another brand for a collaboration?

Ideally, when the brand knows its identity and has a strong brand language. It is about finding the right collaboration that matches your vibe, ethos and core values rather than just timing.

The different factors to keep in mind when onboarding a new brand to maintain authenticity?

It’s important to stay true to yourself and your DNA; don’t let that waver. Lend your aesthetic to create a unique identity. Make sure the collaborator matches your wavelength and follows the same train of thought.

Do runway collaborations have long-term impact?

I am sure they do but we are yet to find that out. It attaches your name to a collaborative name forever so it is very important to pick the right one.

What is propelling more luxury brands to collaborate?

Collaboration is the key to success. In the industry today, brands have to support each other and piggyback on each other in order to grow. With limited-edition collaborations, brands can create hype around their products and also provide innovative products for the customer.

Why do designers partner with major shoe brands so frequently?

Today’s customer is shopping for a full look, which includes accessories and shoes. Fashion brands want to collaborate with shoe brands to help customers visualise the full look, and juxtaposing the accessories with their silhouettes and designs is ultimately aimed at doing that. It also makes it easier for the brand to get their vibe across.