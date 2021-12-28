Luxury & Brands

Verve offers a look at Chanel’s Pre-Fall and Autumn/Winter 2021 collections in a new context

Tweed with pearls and boots, knitwear, monochromes and red lips are redefined to make Chanel classics newly relevant

Much has happened since the passing of Chanel’s most iconic creative director Karl Lagerfeld, leaving the field open to newer interpretation. Current Creative Director, Virginie Viard brings a younger, more edgy vibe to the historic French brand while retaining the signatures of the French luxury maison. And that opens out a world of experimentation for us here at Verve, and the opportunity to present a distinctive point of view that plays with expectations of who fits the brand’s quintessential aesthetic.

“The idea was to focus on Chanel classics and break a stereotype, to offer a fresh new perspective,” says Verve’s brand development and creative consultant, Nitya Arora who selects tweed skirt sets, pearls and knit dresses from Chanel’s Pre-Fall and Autumn/Winter 2021 collections to style model Tarun Panwar. “He has such a beautiful and strong face, and he carried off the red lips perfectly,” adds Arora. “And there is a softness about him that is also very Chanel.”

Photographer Imdad Barbhuyan, with characteristic artistic twist, beautifully captures the moody ambience created in Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth’s Klove Studio of design, sculptural installations and lights.