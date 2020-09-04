Beauty

Starry Night

The newest addition to Hermès’ Eau des Merveilles family is the L’Ombre Des Merveilles, French for “the shadow of wonders”, which serves up a tender blend using only three raw ingredients: incense, tonka bean and black tea.

The in-house perfumer at Hermès, Christine Nagel, for her newest creation, “set off in search of the shadow of wonders”, offering a contrast of light and shade in a swirl of incense, with a hint of the night-toned tonka bean and a pinch of black tea. The result? A fragrance that envelops as sweetly and softly as the finest cashmere…. A scent that recalls the intense contrasts of a painting created by the technique of chiaroscuro.… Bold and sensual, woody and oriental.

L’Ombre Des Merveilles has been crafted for those in search of magical moments – those who delight in every possibility of day and night. “A truly magical texture that bursts forth at the threshold of the day. A captivating scent whose shadow highlights the deep radiance of the world”, states an official statement issued by the brand. Crafted indeed for the woman who is ever ready to take on the world in creative and exciting ways, the new fragrance is filled with the promise of adventure.

The rocking bottle, created by Serge Mansau, is flat on one side and rounded on the other and made to resemble a star-spangled magnifying glass, affording marvellous angles to the imagination. The spray nozzle is engraved with the Hermès saddle nail seal.

Since 2004, Eau Des Merveilles has opened the door to the wonders of Hermès and this latest addition seeks to carry that legacy forward. So, rediscover childhood dreams, innocence and a new femininity, shroud yourself in this spicy perfume and conquer all that you survey, as only you can.