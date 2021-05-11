Shape Shifters | Verve Magazine

Fashion

Shape Shifters

Sculptural shoulder pads, textiles that resemble gills, amorphous metal jewellery and snaking hair extensions offer a dramatic re-imagining of the human silhouette

Rooted in an amalgamation of design and art, the technique of prosthetics and special effects, make-up occupies a niche yet imperative space in cinema; it creates what doesn’t yet exist or builds upon a subject’s features and appendages. We take a broader view of this concept and the experience of having external forms and materials attached to our bodies – the added weight, the restriction or facilitation of movement, the perception of texture – and correlate it to the world of fashion. In the face of a new way of living and being, Verve interprets ensembles and accessories as surreal extensions of the human shape, a creative reflection of our augmented reality.

3D-embroidered overall face mask, by Rahul Mishra; signature corded jacket, by Vaishali S.

Hand-spun and handwoven khadi and cotton dress (knotted by hand only), from Geisha Designs, by Paras and Shalini. Hand-spun and handwoven khadi and cotton dress (knotted by hand only), from Geisha Designs, by Paras and Shalini.

Bejewelled mask, from Begada; asymmetrical, structured, multilayered and panelled jacket, by Gaikhuanlung M. Gangmei and Shivani Kumari. Bioplastic pieces made from natural, water-soluble materials, by Mansi Chauhan; Serpent Cuff, cast in solid brass, from Manifest Design.

Bioplastic sheets made from natural, water-soluble materials (used on the back), by Mansi Chauhan; ruched ivory pants, from Āroka.

Dress made from 200 used tea bags, by Mansi Chauhan. Nude tulle bodysuit decorated with chocolate-coloured peony hybrids, by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Dress made from 200 used tea bags, by Mansi Chauhan.

Trousers with hand-sewn rippled surface made using a combination of opaque and sheer textiles, by Yash Patil, stockings; stylist’s own.