Shape Shifters | Verve Magazine

Fashion
Shape Shifters
Photographed by Amit Mali. Styling by Shweta Navandar. Art direction by Mallika Chandra. Hair and make-up by Kiran Denzongpa at Feat. Artists. Models: Roshan Poulose, at Inega Management, and Giaa Singh Arora. Fashion assistant: Sarah Rajkotwala
Rooted in an amalgamation of design and art, the technique of prosthetics and special effects, make-up occupies a niche yet imperative space in cinema; it creates what doesn’t yet exist or builds upon a subject’s features and appendages. We take a broader view of this concept and the experience of having external forms and materials attached to our bodies – the added weight, the restriction or facilitation of movement, the perception of texture – and correlate it to the world of fashion. In the face of a new way of living and being, Verve interprets ensembles and accessories as surreal extensions of the human shape, a creative reflection of our augmented reality.
3D-embroidered overall face mask, by Rahul Mishra; signature corded jacket, by Vaishali S.
Hand-spun and handwoven khadi and cotton dress (knotted by hand only), from Geisha Designs, by Paras and Shalini.
Hand-spun and handwoven khadi and cotton dress (knotted by hand only), from Geisha Designs, by Paras and Shalini.
Bejewelled mask, from Begada; asymmetrical, structured, multilayered and panelled jacket, by Gaikhuanlung M. Gangmei and Shivani Kumari.
Bioplastic pieces made from natural, water-soluble materials, by Mansi Chauhan; Serpent Cuff, cast in solid brass, from Manifest Design.
Bioplastic sheets made from natural, water-soluble materials (used on the back), by Mansi Chauhan; ruched ivory pants, from Āroka.
Dress made from 200 used tea bags, by Mansi Chauhan.
Nude tulle bodysuit decorated with chocolate-coloured peony hybrids, by Rudraksh Dwivedi.
Dress made from 200 used tea bags, by Mansi Chauhan.
Trousers with hand-sewn rippled surface made using a combination of opaque and sheer textiles, by Yash Patil, stockings; stylist’s own.
Restricting, skin-tight dress in structured velvet, by Gaikhuanlung M. Gangmei and Shivani Kumari.
Spiralling Recoil leg warmers in smocked Mashru, both from Āroka.
Restricting, skin-tight dress in structured velvet, by Gaikhuanlung M. Gangmei and Shivani Kumari.