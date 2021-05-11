 Shape Shifters | Verve Magazine
  • Dec-Jan 2021
  • Volume 20
  • '21 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
May 11, 2021

Shape Shifters

Photographed by Amit Mali. Styling by Shweta Navandar. Art direction by Mallika Chandra. Hair and make-up by Kiran Denzongpa at Feat. Artists. Models: Roshan Poulose, at Inega Management, and Giaa Singh Arora. Fashion assistant: Sarah Rajkotwala

Sculptural shoulder pads, textiles that resemble gills, amorphous metal jewellery and snaking hair extensions offer a dramatic re-imagining of the human silhouette

Rooted in an amalgamation of design and art, the technique of prosthetics and special effects, make-up occupies a niche yet imperative space in cinema; it creates what doesn’t yet exist or builds upon a subject’s features and appendages. We take a broader view of this concept and the experience of having external forms and materials attached to our bodies – the added weight, the restriction or facilitation of movement, the perception of texture – and correlate it to the world of fashion. In the face of a new way of living and being, Verve interprets ensembles and accessories as surreal extensions of the human shape, a creative reflection of our augmented reality.

Tags: Avant-Garde Fashion, Conceptual Wear, Featured, Make up, Online Exclusive, Prosthetics
Share on:
Tweet
Share
Share

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending