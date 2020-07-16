Beauty

Mom’s The Word

The Moms Co. recently launched its 3-6-9 Detox with Clay range — perfect for those who are currently unable to schedule their regular exfoliating sessions due to the lockdown. Here, founder Malika Sadani gives us a peek into her own quarantine skincare routine

Has your skincare routine changed in any way during the lockdown?

For one, the focus has shifted to hand hygiene these days and since we are all washing our hands with soap multiple times or using alcohol-based sanitisers, the skin tends to get dry. So, it’s important to keep moisturising our hands and teach our kids to do the same. Since we aren’t scheduling our regular parlour visits, we should add a clay mask to our skincare routine once a week. This is a simple solution for exfoliating in addition to cleansing, moisturising and toning one’s skin. I also make it a point to apply a mineral-based sunscreen even when I am indoors. The sun’s rays from the windows and the blue light from our laptop screens can damage our skin, and a light daily sunscreen helps prevent this when indoors.