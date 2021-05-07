Luxury & Brands

Bag to the Future

Shot remotely from around the world, Coach Forever’s Spring 2021 collection features well-known members of the house’s international family in a digital exhibit

Showcasing new, vintage and archival Coach designs along with recontextualised key pieces from Fall 2020, the global brand’s Spring 2021 collection within Coach Forever is an ode to the past, present and future. The line makes its debut through a virtual presentation in collaboration with fashion photographer Juergen Teller.

A testament to responsibility, renewal and reduction, Coach Forever takes notes from the house’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ vision of practical optimism and is a reflection of that which matters the most right now. Embodying the slogan “wear it, love it, pass it on”, this collection illuminates the tales and lives of Coach bags beyond the runway as they are worn, cared for, cherished, personalised and handed down through generations.

The unveiling brings together global members of the Coach Family – which includes the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin, Megan Thee Stallion, Cole Sprouse, Jon Batiste, Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Xiao Wen Ju, Kelsey Lu, Bob the Drag Queen and Rickey Thompson – to tell a story about the continued significance of community and inclusivity.

In support of the fashion community in the place where the brand was founded in 1941, Coach Forever additionally launched “A Love Letter to New York”. This unique collection is crafted by local artisans and is, in many ways, a tribute to the city’s eternal spirit of creativity, optimism and courage.

Designed to withstand the test of time, the bags in Coach Forever lay emphasis on the brand’s commitment to creating a more environmentally responsible approach to fashion. What is introduced here are vegetable-tanned and naturally dyed leather, recycled materials – including fabrics made from plastic bottles – and refurbished vintage pieces personalised with embellishments and embroidery.

We turn the spotlight onto six standout bags….

A Love Letter to New York Cashin Carry Shopper Tote 36, Light Saddle

Worn by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, this limited edition shopper tote draws inspiration from an innovative design created by Bonnie Cashin, the brand’s first head designer. A reimagining of the classic, this interpretation is crafted by local makers as a love letter to the Big Apple and sports a spacious open compartment with multifunction pockets and space to carry a 15-inch laptop.

Swinger 20 In Signature Jacquard, Ivory Stone

Singer Kelsey Lu flaunts the monochrome purse, which is part of The Coach Originals collection of archival-inspired bags and features the trademark turnlock closure. Recreated with a contemporary twist, it celebrates the brand’s legacy and authentic New York heritage with streamlined glove-tanned leather and signature logo jacquard based on an ’80s Coach design. The delicate bag can be carried as a clutch or sit under the arm with the short chain strap.

Swinger 20 In Original Natural Leather, Brass/Buff

Crafted in the brand’s own vegetable tanned leather, treated with naturally sourced dyes and finished with organic wax for a soft touch, this reinvention is part of The Coach Originals collection that not only celebrates a stylish legacy but also supports a commitment to rethinking and decreasing the fashion industry’s impact on the planet. Model Kaia Gerber is holding the petite Swinger 20, a perfect addition to every summer wardrobe!

Utility Crossbody 18 In Original Natural Leather, Plant Green

Another carry-on design using the house’s Original Natural Leather, seen on Bob The Drag Queen, is this versatile crossbody from Coach Forever. Comprising the iconic turnlock closures and a two-way zip closure in gold, it also has multifunction external pockets to hold your daily essentials while the on-trend shade of green will make any outfit pop.

Ergo Shoulder Bag In Original Natural Leather, Turmeric Nut

Taking a cue from the quintessential Coach hobo silhouette that was first introduced in the ’60s, and worn here by model Binx Walton, the latest version of the Ergo is also crafted in Coach’s Original Natural Leather. Finished with lighthearted symbols, sayings and Coach icons in colourful embroidery, this bag from the archival-inspired The Coach Originals collection is sure to find its pride of place in any fashion aficionado’s wardrobe.

Portfolio In Original Natural Leather, Turmeric Nut

Seen on basketball player Jeremy Lin is another style that makes up the impressive roster of Coach Forever. The ideal size to hold documents and small necessities that can be organised in the magnetic snap pocket on the outside or inside zip pocket, and with enough room for a tablet, this portfolio is a front runner for becoming an everyday staple. And those with an eye for detail will appreciate the playful sayings, positive thoughts and Coach icons embroidered onto the leather.