Musings Of The Solitary Watcher

28-year-old aspiring game show host Dilsher Dhillon shares the list of 133 movies that he’s watched since March 22nd to help him channel his mental energy in solitude.

In retrospect, it seems laughable that we thought the lockdown (announced on March 22nd) would last only three weeks. Although if most of us had known at the outset that this wasn’t just going to be a brief hiatus and that so many people’s lives would be irrevocably affected, I doubt we would have embraced the novelty of the moment and seized the opportunity to double down on our “passions”.

And so we did. Like optimal beings, most of us structured carefully designed routines involving both work and play to optimise our time. And as the lockdown continued, we organically entrenched ourselves in these routines, into our respective zones of comfort and palliative bliss.

***

Like long-lost friends, books and movies have always felt familiar to me. But as much as I love to read and profess myself a “culture purist”, I have to admit that films offer me something books can’t: more of my senses are engaged with a lot less effort on my part.

As a child growing up in an increasingly Westernised urban India, cinema became my Rosetta Stone – helping me interpret life, love and adulthood, and all their various possibilities.

I’ve watched 133 films (at the time of this article’s submission) in the 115 days since March 22nd, when I began quarantining at my childhood home in Gurgaon.

As per my Letterboxd diary, I’ve managed to watch a film every day after dinner without fail. Sometimes more than one. I find it easier to get through the day knowing I have a film waiting for me at the end of it. Even though my chances of getting “wow-ed” diminish with each week — an obvious effect of saturation — films are, and always will be, a reward.

But that’s not to say that my primary goal is entertainment or distraction. Nay, at the risk of sounding unbearably pretentious, I’ve consciously tried to make this part of my routine an “educational” exercise as opposed to simply a leisure activity.

I’ve chosen films that I’d been meaning to watch for ages but never got around to because they seemed too “difficult” or “high-brow” : the esoteric gems hidden within a director or actor’s filmography, the art-house oddities, the black-and-white classics, the under-seen world cinema masterpieces. The Touki Boukis, the Citizen Kanes, the Pyaasas and the Personas.

I’ve tried to educate myself on a number of aspects, such as the way film movements have informed one another, the evolution of directors’ styles and how certain films responded to the predominant issues of their times.

I’ve watched how Billy Casper, the tormented 15-year-old in Ken Loach’s Kes (1969), finds solace in falconry and, for the first time in his life, feels a sense of purpose and pride. I’ve marvelled at the apolitical defiance of Gabriele and Antonietta, the protagonists of Ettore Scola’s A Special Day (1977), who forge an everlasting connection as the rest of Rome waits at Quirinal Palace to welcome Hitler. Observing such characters stand resolute in the face of insurmountable odds has allowed me to confront the reality of the moment and, consequently, feel more hopeful.

***

Perhaps I’m attempting to ascribe the activity of film-watching some “work-like” qualities as a way to feel more productive. Perhaps I’m trying to avoid the guilt I would have felt by only watching escapist commercial fare at a time like this.

It’s an elaborate case of self-deception, but an effective one nonetheless. A convenient way to find purpose and pleasure in the same thing as I navigate this strange, interminable stretch of time.

***

Dilsher’s quarantine watchlist: (This article will be updated every Friday to reflect the movies he’s watched that week)

Dilsher Dhillon daylights as a journalist and screenwriter. When he’s not succumbing to existential despair, he’s usually dreaming up get-famous-quick schemes with his twin brother or scouring Tumblr for all things beautiful.