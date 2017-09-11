Wine & Dine

Verve’s Expert Gourmands Tell You What To Eat At Indigo Deli And Shizusan

From a scrumptious Italian meal to a South East Asian spread, they feast on High Street Phoenix’s delicious offerings with true foodie passion

Indigo Deli

Indigo Delicatessen Indigo Delicatessen

Indigo Delicatessen, or Deli as we know it, has always been a hub for those looking for some time off from their busy lives in the Mumbai metropolis, owing to its informal vibe and delectable food. So as we enter the first floor venue at the mall during an extended lunch break, we’re looking forward to eating our work pressures away, and immediately place the order with a quick glance at the menu.

The baked potato with sour cream, oozing with the condiment, is a great start, and we devour each quarter of the dish within seconds. While we nibble on the Deli chili cheese toast (‘A Must Try!’, the menu tells us) that’s a grilled sandwich with cheddar, bell peppers, red onions and jalapenos, it’s the mains that we truly feast on. The wafer-thin sundried tomato, olives and capers pizza has just the right crunch and blend of tastes, and we wipe the plate clean, even fighting for the last slice! Our choice of pasta too, the whole wheat spaghetti with melanzane parmigiana knocks it out of the park with its perfect mix of luscious red sauce and oodles of cheese.

Stuffed to our hearts’ content, we debate for five minutes on whether we have place for the final course and, finally agreeing that there’s always room for dessert, order the liquid chocolate cake. Ten minutes later, a mouthwatering slice of it is laid before us, with a scoop of ice cream on the side. Each bite transports us to chocolate heaven, and staring at an empty plate a few minutes later, we’re secretly hoping it refills itself! We leave soon after, wishing that the meal had never ended.

-Huzan Tata

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Before you indulge your palate, take a little time to take in the story that is reflected in the spaces of Shizusan Shophouse & Bar. Drawing inspiration from the 18th century Japanese shophouses, the plush eatery is spread across levels. And, with a restaurant downstairs and a bar-cum eating area upstairs, Shizusan, we find, stays true to the spirit of its muse.

As we prepare to dive into a menu that showcases the best of fare found in establishments across South East Asia, we are spoiled for choice. We are more than pleased to be there when the Travelling Sushi Festival is in full swing, and willingly wait for the selection of the eight special maki rolls that have been specially created by Chef Paul Kinny. My personal favourite is the tequila plus activated charcoal maki roll, which is made with crayfish and where rice wine is replaced by tequila. The Sri Lankan roll with spicy crabmeat has a beautiful pink hue due to the beetroot rice that plays a major role in it.

Moving on from the seduction of sushi, we try the poached chicken dumplings that arrive at our table, piping hot, and being steamed, prove to be a healthy addition to the table! As is the Thai style papaya salad that is a permanent choice for me and mine but accompanied as that is by our order of a My PBJ Bao, it does throw any dietary considerations out of the window. Nearly full but wanting to indulge further with a main course, we opt for one portion of the hot stone rice with prawns — and watch it being plated before our eyes.

A meal fit for a special occasion must have a sweet ending. And so, we choose the 5-spiced crème brulee which is indeed melt-in-the mouth perfect. The subtle hint of spices leaves a lingering feel on the palate. We take our leave, knowing that we have only sampled a slice of Shisuzan’s offerings, our appetites and palates satisfied for now.

-Shraddha Jahagirdar-Saxena