  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Travel
March 29, 2017

Travel Checklist: Pria Kataaria Puri

Compiled by Tina Dastur

The fashion designer and celebrity stylist, who divides her time between America, Kuwait and India, shares a page from her travel diary…

In her bag…
A pair of Fendi Stet Tom Ford sunglasses, a cashmere shawl from Bergdorf Goodman for sudden weather changes, Obagi sunscreen and wireless Apple earphones.

Favourite getaway…
“San Francisco, for its diverse culture and pleasant climate throughout the year. The city also has an exciting nightlife and amazing hiking paths.”

Wish list…
Google’s 3D glasses, followed closely by a Kindle for reading on the move.

Next stop…
She has her sights set on South America and Ladakh and would also like to explore more of Greece and Spain.

Closet coveting…
“I really like the holistic approach towards fashion and clothes that I see in Reshma Merchant’s collection for House of Milk. I admire that they are promoting a richer, more nourishing and fulfilling way of living. I love the drapes, styles and silhouettes because they can be worn by women of any size and shape.”

From her travel diary…
“I’m completely and madly in love with Jordan — the Dead Sea experience is one I will never forget.”

Tags: Celebrity Stylist, Fashion, Fashion Designer, Featured, Pria Kataaria Puri, Travel, Travel Diaries
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Artwork at Around The World In Seven Days at Saffronart, New Delhi
Travel Around The World With Contemporary International Artists

Fondation Beyeler photo by Mark Niedermann, Switzerland, Museums
Did You Know Switzerland Has Stellar Museums?

Australian brand KITX partners with Varanasi Loom to Luxury and Nest.
These International Labels Are Creating Clothes With A Conscience

Close