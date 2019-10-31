Your debut feature film, Soni (2018), now on Netflix, was nominated in the Horizons category at the Venice Film Festival. What kind of response were you expecting at its world premiere there? Considering the brilliant Indian films and filmmakers that have preceded Soni at Venice, and knowing the Italians’ contribution to cinema, it was a bit hard not to feel nervous about meeting the expectations of the audiences. However, I imagined they would like the character of Soni, and they indeed fell in love with her.

Best way to spend 24 hours Have a good breakfast, hop on one of the water taxis to get to the Lido, sit by one of its beaches and enjoy the sunshine, or the rain for that matter. Have some pizza and wine in the afternoon. If you happen to be there during the Venice Biennale, take some time to relish the art.

Top tip for visitors Better keep those seasickness pills with you!

Something you didn’t expect The density of tourists.

Influential Italian film La Notte (1961).

A cherished memory Entering a packed Sala Darsena, the 1,409-seater cinema hall, to a welcoming round of applause, followed by a warm introduction by festival head Alberto Barbera.

Useful Italian phrases Lei parla inglese? (Do you speak English?), Grazie (Thank you).

Worth spending your money on Wine.

A popular attraction that lives up to the hype The Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute.

Street style Not quite sure, but it seemed extremely casual and laid-back.

When in Venice. . . Get used to the water.