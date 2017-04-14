Spaces

Sarah Todd’s New Homeware Line Is Summer Cool

She is a woman of many talents and is now foraying into the creative realm with her brand ‘Sarah Todd Living’

Sarah Todd is a familiar name. One, you’ve watched her whip up culinary classics on Masterchef Australia in 2014. Two, you’ve read her cookbooks, and three, you’ve seen her flash across your TV screen as a stunning model. Now, she turns homeware designer for Cottons and Satins — one of Mumbai’s popular home textiles and accessories stores founded by Mala Sapra.

She talks to us about this collaboration and her tryst with homeware.

Dressing the table

“When a plate is set in front of you, you inadvertently end up associating the crockery, napkins and tablecloth with the experience of the dish. I think presenting your food is a lot like wearing clothes; if you’re not dressed in something you like, you don’t feel your best. I worked with Mala to create a range of home products that are both classy and affordable, allowing regular people to take pleasure in the art of serving and consuming food.”

Inspiration

“I’ve been inspired by India and it’s vibrant colours, textures and prints. In Melbourne, people have a lot of the colour black in their wardrobe and I have to admit that I went through that phase too. When I started working in India, colours gradually clambered into my closet and I gave up my dreary sense of dressing. I go back home now and see everyone dressed in black while I wear a lot of colour and my folks just can’t contain their surprise!”

About the collection

“We’ve divided this collection into three ranges that go well with all seasons and has longevity in terms of patterns. ‘Monochrome’ has been paired with neon to give it a pop of colour while the ‘Indigo’ story is all about blues interspersed with white. ‘Garden Party’ has geometric prints that lend character to the fabric with its vibrant colours and floral motifs.”

Favourite piece

“I love the Indigo range with its greys, blues and neons. My favourite piece would have to be the table mats with the gold foil.”

Current obsession

This is a tad weird, but I love tea towels and napkins since I’m a cleanliness freak. My son is now accustomed to my penchant for napkins, so much so that he insists on using them even when we eat at home!

Recent buy

“I bring something back from every place I travel to. I went to Assam recently and bought these plates that actually turned out to be fishing paraphernalia. The lady who sold them to me asked me what I was going to do with them and I told her that I would plate it with a banana leaf!”

Biggest takeaway

“I took my own time when designing my restaurant in Goa because I wanted to get the mood right. It’s not only about creating food, it’s about creating an atmosphere. Masterchef Australia taught me how to excel at food and Cotton and Satins is helping me realise my lifelong dream of designing through this project. It’s nice that everybody can have beautiful linen in their homes.”