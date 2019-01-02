Wine & Dine

Nourishing the Soul At The Golden Temple

The community langar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one that feeds over one lakh people a day, is a marvel that needs to be experienced to be believed. New York-based photographer Stephen Kent Johnson gives us a peek into the workings of the larger-than-life cookhouse

A cauldron of raw lentils and another of dal being stirred A cauldron of raw lentils and another of dal being stirred A line of volunteers pass dirty dishes down to the dishwashing area A line of volunteers pass dirty dishes down to the dishwashing area

“When I first arrived, I was struck by the physical beauty of the temple and the grounds. And then we went to the kitchens and it took things to a whole other level, a sort of pure manifestation of goodwill.”

Gas tanks at the ready to heat tons of food Gas tanks at the ready to heat tons of food Bags of rice Bags of rice

“The scale of the place is incredible – the gigantic cooking pots, and piles of rice and garlic. There were vats of chana so large, I could have taken a bath in them!”

The cleaning and preparation of onions The cleaning and preparation of onions A Giant vat of tea is prepared and decanted A Giant vat of tea is prepared and decanted

Volunteers make piles of parathas Volunteers make piles of parathas

“Sometimes it feels like one can’t make a difference in the world, but the kitchens and the energy of those working there, felt like a concrete example of people engaging in their community to make others’ lives better.”

“The spirit of the place is something I will never forget. The act of generously feeding people who are hungry is really inspiring.”