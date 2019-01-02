Nourishing the Soul At The Golden Temple
“When I first arrived, I was struck by the physical beauty of the temple and the grounds. And then we went to the kitchens and it took things to a whole other level, a sort of pure manifestation of goodwill.”
“The scale of the place is incredible – the gigantic cooking pots, and piles of rice and garlic. There were vats of chana so large, I could have taken a bath in them!”
“Sometimes it feels like one can’t make a difference in the world, but the kitchens and the energy of those working there, felt like a concrete example of people engaging in their community to make others’ lives better.”
“The spirit of the place is something I will never forget. The act of generously feeding people who are hungry is really inspiring.”
