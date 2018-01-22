Wine & Dine

Marvel At The City’s First Robata Thai Experience At Izaya

Izaya, chef Farrokh Khambata’s newest eatery in South Mumbai offers a great Robata Thai dining experience

You walk into one of restaurateur Farrokh Khambata’s eateries knowing that you’re up for a fantastic meal. And he doesn’t disappoint. The Mumbai-based chef, who has in the past given us marvels like Joss and Umame, has now brought to the city’s palate the first Robata Thai dining experience.

Located at the end of South Mumbai’s famous Queen’s Necklace, Izaya is at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), where Amadeus once was. Distinctive in its aesthetic, the USP of this experience is the three-tiered Japanese fisherman’s ‘Robatayaki’ grill – where you get a first-hand view of your food being prepared. Starting with the Frilly Eggs, a sight as delightful as the taste was, we soon moved on to some delicious lotus stems and the Hokkaido corn with seaweed and spur chilli butter – a creation that’s cooked to perfection. Soon, a platter set with the Asian-inspired petit four came our way – its experimental flavours was something that took us by surprise. We then moved onto the main course, and the Phad Thai noodles with tofu is a must-try dish, while the green Thai curry was the perfect amalgamation of flavours indigenous to East Asia.

No meal is complete without a sweet something, and so indulging in any of the decadent desserts is a satisfying way to end your meal; though you won’t be able to stop at one, we promise! For us, the 54 per cent chocolate mud pie with vanilla ice cream was a perfectly sinful finish to our scrumptious meal – making this an experience that we’re sure to go back for!