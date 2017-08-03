Travel

What Makes The Machan A Serene Getaway

A habitable holiday home, floating in the middle of a forest…

How do you build on a wooded hillside without demolishing its trees?

Pavan Hooja, a Mumbai-based professional grew up around a tree house in the Western Ghats. 22 years ago, he bought 25 acres of this land and nurtured it into a lush forest, conserving it from the ‘slash and burn’ strategies of the surrounding villagers. With the help of enterprising architect, Shabbir Unwala, Hooja realised his dream for The Machan.

Borrowing its name from platforms built on trees to observe wildlife, The Machan is a serene holiday home nestled in a forest close to Lonavala. Built amongst the trees, it incorporates the use of glass, steel, and wood, standing 40 feet heavenward on 4 concrete columns. Between the hollow, an old tree acts as an internal courtyard for the home.

Designed to reduce the cutting of any trees and its ground foot-print, the home is almost like a tree with its strong trunk branching out to support the large crown. The use of large, tilted glass walls is effective in making sure no view is hindered by reflections. Using electricity from the wind and solar energies and barely touching the ground and its fertile topsoil, the home is very eco-friendly and naturally ventilated.

The breathtaking, panoramic views of the forests are only enhanced by the fact that it is off the ground, as the valleys are seen running into the distant hills. There’s a safe sense of floating within nature, without encroaching upon it in any way.