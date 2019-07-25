Travel

Life In Technicolour

A recent trip to Japan brought graphic artist Shweta Malhotra face-to-face with the island country’s trademark bold and maximalist design elements. She shares a few photographs from her travel diary upon her return….

Lee Ufan Museum, Naoshima Island. Amongst Tadao Ando’s architectural magic.

Naoshima Pavilion by Sou Fujimoto

Forest of Resonating Lamps – Team Lab Borderless. One of the craziest digital/interactive museums I’ve been to!

The Reflective Pumpkin at the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo. She is one of my all-time favourite artists.

The Ladder to Heaven – Yayoi Kusama Museum, Tokyo.

Frog and Cat, 1990 (Karel Appel) – An Outdoor Installation at Naoshima Island.

Type on the streets in Naoshima Island.

Scenes at Fushimi Inari.

United colours of Gion. Women dressed up in their colourful Kimonos in the lovely district of Gion in Kyoto.

Prints at Alpha Cafe in Kyoto that serves cloud coffee!

Cloud Coffee at Alpha Cafe.

Some street style in Kyoto.

Kyoto Architecture: Having a knack for geometry, I tend to spot it everywhere.

The Face House in Kyoto, built by Kazumasa Yamashita for a graphic designer in 1974.

Kyoto Street Art.