Karre Mastanamma was 105 when she first appeared on the YouTube channel Country Foods. Today, the channel has more than 200 million views on YouTube, owing to its candid, rustic flavour; Mastanamma crouches on the ground outdoors and peels watermelons, chats with her grandson as she slices meat and empties large emu eggs, in a bid to churn out meals for family and friends in her Andhra village. She cooks three chickens with rice for a dazzling chicken biryani, eaten on a large banana leaf; sautés a spicy egg dosa large enough for 10. The ingredients, she scours from the vicinity — fresh fish, fragrant coriander and gnarly coconuts. Mastanamma’s charms are considerable: she is refreshingly untouched by the presence of the camera, she is reliable and profound, and her hearty meals are made to feed large gatherings.

Jaymukh Gopinath is another such YouTube sensation, and his channel, Village Food Factory, became known for his industrial style of cooking. Gopinath lives in the Theni District of Tamil Nadu, where he grew up, and he cooks local recipes of the region as the camera, handled by his son Arumugam, follows him. He engages in herculean tasks: in one video he skins a rooster with his bare hands to slow cook it with groundnuts and spices, and, in another, he cooks four trays of eggs into a large omelette. While the MO of his channel is the same as that of Mastanamma’s — raw, authentic, village-style cooking — Gopinath’s techniques are endowed with strength, veering into the more clanging, masculine side of the kitchen. In both channels, the recipes are fresh, and the filming is true to their cases and differs from the sterility and formulaic narration that happens in videos shot by chefs inside a kitchen.

For ages, voyeurism has been an important part of the culinary industry — viewers, home cooks and culinary enthusiasts turn not only food but also chefs into objects of adulation. Shows like Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal on Sony TV first found fame with Indian housewives and then around the world; Highway On My Plate, in which hosts Rocky and Mayur sample dishes from all over the world, also saw immense popularity when it aired between 2007 and 2013. However, television has fallen behind as new media channels emerged thanks to the internet. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram have democratised cuisine and who cooks it. A few years ago, Gopinath could not have become as popular for his stunts — his language, class and inaccessibility left the forefront to the privileged. Mastanamma is neither middle class nor equipped with a scrubbed kitchen counter, and when she cooks, there is no crew of cameras that watches over her but a doting grandson instead, who films and adds soundtracks to his grandmother’s demonstrations. She, too, wouldn’t have been able to access the benefits of being successful in the formal food industry, but she garnered worldwide attention from followers, and when she died last year, The New York Times dubbed her ‘the oldest celebrity chef in the world’.