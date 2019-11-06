On walking into the premises, before I can head towards any one of the screens, I’m greeted by an inviting food bar. What sets this theatre apart, is that unlike many cinemas I’ve been to in the past, here I have access to a striking blue menu that lists the available options — and the options are aplenty. An added feather in the venue’s cap is the Live Kitchen, where chefs rustle up food in front of guests, making it a more interactive and engaging experience. And when the dishes are then promptly brought to your recliner at optimum temperature — it gives new meaning to the whole ‘dinner and a movie’ thing. There are the chef’s-recommended light bites, keto bowls, tikkas and kebabs, along with other fresh market bowls, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more. The menu has something for my pre-movie munchies, intermission hunger pangs and eventual sweet cravings.

Talking about the conceptualisation, Ratnani elaborates, “Cinema viewing has come a long way in our country, and it continues to evolve. We are glad that we have been able to keep up the pace of ‘cinema food evolution’ with that of the ‘cinema technology evolution’. As Indians, we have grown up with this distinct moment called the ‘interval’, which is the time to grab some food. And from the days of eating packed popcorn, we are here today discussing kebabs, shakes and exotic foods.” A self-confessed movie buff, he has transformed some theatre staples into more glamorous and outlandish versions of themselves — the Popcorn Shake for instance, liquidates the iconic snack into a velvety drink with hints of banana and hazelnut, and is topped with crunchy salted popcorn! Ask him about what’s going to replace the exploding kernels, and he instantly says, “Makhanas (Lotus root seeds) are the popcorn of the future!”

While on the subject of food, I wonder if there are any external factors that influence orders. Ratnani believes that the selection of food and entertainment are absolutely distinct choices that are influenced by distinct conditions. “Food ordering habits do differ as per genre and show timings. A guest walking in during the afternoon or late evening would want a wholesome, complete meal. Similarly, someone coming during the early evening slot would want to order quick finger foods. And our menu is designed to cater to all such needs,” shares Lal. Additionally, you can walk in and grab something from the menu without having to buy a ticket. Tickets for morning shows are generally under five hundred rupees, and while weekday tickets for night shows stay close to a thousand, weekend night shows can amount to close to fifteen hundred rupees a head. Over at the food counter, the light bites and fresh market bowls are all under four hundred rupees, the ramen Buddha bowls, pizzas and other mains have been kept to under five-fifty.

Almost two years into the opening of this INOX Insignia, what keeps the patrons — old and new — coming is how efficiently the theatre keeps progressing. “Thanks to our personalised connect, we get genuine first-hand feedback from our guests, which forms a critical part of the evolution process,” emphasises Lal, whose fondest memory at this venue is of watching the movie Veere Di Wedding (2017), with her girl gang. Further, the team at Inox seems to have mastered the art of seamlessly delivering the food during a screening. “We have identified ways to ensure minimal viewing interference. Right at the blueprint stage, we understood that a centre aisle could create intrusion due to servers’ movements, and therefore the auditoriums have passages on both sides and none in the middle. And the uniforms of the servers are colour-coordinated to camouflage with the dark ambience,” explains Lal. With each of the five auditoriums having only about 30 seats — limiting a row to only a few — if you’re fond of the age-old practice of passing food down, it’s something you’re going to miss! Because thanks to their swift movements and the ample walking space in front of the recliners, the servers going to and from the seats do so without causing too much of an interruption.

Mention food favourites, and both Lal and Ratnani agree that the double-baked khichdi is an instant crowd pleaser. The kebab kulcha platter and masala coke are frontrunners on Lal’s list, and Ratnani’s winners are the tree of life keto bowl and the my Thai ramen Buddha bowl. Of all the dishes that I sampled, the flavours that I will savour most, probably for weeks to come, include the freshly tossed happy Greek salad; loaded potato wedges topped with guacamole, molten cheese and chunky salsa and the retro aloo tikki burger with chutney mayo and pickled onions. But with Ratnani at the helm, there’s always going to be something new to look forward to. “Making sure that we are evolving with the dynamic preferences of our patrons has always been a priority when it comes to our Insignia menus. We now have more global representation — with some local quirk, of course. And we are also taking care of our health-conscious patrons more than ever before,” he concludes.