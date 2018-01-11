Wine & Dine

Here’s Why Pa Pa Ya’s Third Outlet With Its Interesting Fare Is Sure To Catch Your Fancy

Foodies rejoice – for these reasons will make you head out to the recently-launched Pa Pa Ya in BKC

Braving the traffic from Colaba to Bandra Kurla Complex on a weekday needs some daring. But, keen on sampling the fare and checking out the ambience of the Pan Asian eatery’s newest outlet, we do the trek with equanimity. For, presenting its offerings with a twist, this is the third Pa Pa Ya dining outpost in Mumbai from the house of Massive Restaurants – spearheaded by the Kalras.

Here are seven reasons you should soon be making a reservation at the new outlet:

Relaxed environs: The ambience is contemporary even though it does take you back to the last decades of the 20th century with its wooden flooring and round sofa seating. Check out the warm pastel palette that the interiors are drenched with that invite you to relax even as you experience flavours that burst in your mouth with every morsel. The space is large enough to let you dine and converse in peace without fear of disturbing – or being overheard by – those seated on the adjoining tables.

Innovative ceiling: Do not forget to look up – especially at the kinetic ceiling over the bar. Reported to be the first woodwork motion active ceiling in the city, it is a clever blend of smart technology and engineering.

Food fiesta: And, having soaked in the ambience of the eatery, we focus on the food and drinks, served by an amiable staff who ensure that every table is given its due care and attention. With non-vegetarian and vegan tastes to cater to, we thought we’d give the restaurant a challenge. Suffice to say, they admirably rose to it – serving up platters that catered to every palate.

Cool coolers: We left it to the bartender to decide what tipples we would have – indicating only our poison of choice. So, some of the drinks we tried were the tea tini and the bito no ne chado – both surprising us with their subtle zing.

Vegan plates: My vegan friend was delighted to see that this Pa Pa Ya had indications on the menu that showed which dishes he could call for and relish. First up for him was the tofu carpaccio – that melted in his mouth. The crispy lotus stem were followed by stir fried vegetables with rice – that made the meal oh-so-complete. But naturally one can eat only so much and no more and we were gratified to see smiles at the end of it all.

Meats on a platter: A veritable line up of different meats made their way to the table. To name but a few of the dishes we satiated ourselves with include rock shrimp tempura, grilled chicken and avocado tacos, twice cooked pork belly and fragrant chilly, wok fried sichuan chicken, sundried chillies, bamboo shoots. The restaurant steps off the beaten track to explore unusual combinations and their leap of faith yields results. For the flavours in each offering were gentle enough not to overpower the presence of the core ingredient.

Sweet finale: Liquid hazelnut fondant cake, matcha, blueberry quenelle and the vanilla pannacotta, lemon genoise had the perfect level of sweetness to sit lightly on our palates and stomachs.

Would we do the trek again? Definitely, praying for a no traffic day – for there was a lot on the menu, an epiphany in itself, that perforce we had to leave untested and untried. After all, we are human after all, and it’s best to leave something new for the next outing!