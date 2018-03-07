Wine & Dine

Food For The Heart And Soul At Kitchen Garden By Suzette

Kitchen Garden by Suzette’s new BKC outlet is a haven for the diet-conscious, and those who crave fresh, wholesome foods

They say if you want something enough, the universe will work on making it happen for you. And for all those whose New Year resolutions include clean and healthy eating, Kitchen Garden by Suzette’s second outing in the city is where you should head to! From breakfast specials you can munch on and pancakes you can indulge in to smoothies, cold-pressed juices and sandwiches – the menu is full of delectable guilt-free treats.

On a weeknight out to the new outlet at BKC, we pampered ourselves with a hearty and wholesome meal. Here’s why we’re in love with – and are willing to spend over an hour in the traffic while getting to – this new eatery.

Away from the hustle-bustle

Nestled away in the back of a building within one of the city’s busiest localities, the widespread outlet – with indoor and outdoor seating – is surrounded by some zen-like installations. And enveloped by lush greenery, it’s easy to find yourself basking in the serenity and calm made available here.

Exciting interiors

During the day, the room is filled with sunlight, as the floor to ceiling glass exteriors of this outlet filter out no part of the natural light. Adorning the walls are black and white photos of their organic farm by Shahid Datawala, while the light fittings have been hand-picked from Mumbai’s chor bazaar. A quintessential finishing touch is achieved by the illustration of the map of India, which displays the locations of the domestically-sourced ingredients from across the country.

Liquid indulgences

While a smoothie, some tea or coffee are the perfect accompaniment to every meal, the cold-pressed juices – the pink cooler and green detox in particular – are something we promise you won’t be able to have enough of! Entirely natural and made fresh in the kitchen before you, these nutrition-packed glasses are something your palate and diet will both be grateful for.

A burst of flavours

While the plethora of signature salads are the best way to kick-start your meal, you will then find yourself spoilt for choice – as an array of signature sandwiches, a make-it-yourself salad and sandwich bar, small pots and soups await you. Most of the ingredients come from their own farmland within the Offerings Farm in the hills near Pune, and the fresh breads – organic multigrain, ciabatta, organic sourdough loaf – are something everyone should definitely bite into.

Sweet afters

When you harbour a rather large sweet tooth, it’s almost offensive to end any great meal without dessert, and Kitchen Garden does not disappoint. If you’re on a timeline, you can grab one of their conveniently packed to-go desserts and get on the road, but if you have a few more minutes to spare sit down and indulge in one (or five) mouth-watering afters. The berry and vanilla pannacotta, chocolate and walnut cookie, and apple raspberry crumble made us go weak in the knees!