Wine & Dine

Feast On The Best Fusion Food And Quirky Cocktails At The Urban Foundry

The popular Pune restobar opens its doors in Mumbai and promises a selection of delectable offerings

Situated in the heart of Colaba — where Ellipsis used to stand — The Urban Foundry impresses from the word go. We walk in on a weekday afternoon, and it’s reasonably packed with office-goers on their lunch break, sipping on colourful cocktails. We start with the knuckle-up, a sweet concoction of pomegranate, Smirnoff and lime that was the perfect cooler on a hot day.

As we can’t pick from the several appetizers on the menu, we leave it to the chef to surprise us – the Asian patrani wrapped chicken that’s filled with strong Thai flavours is a hit, as is the singhada chaat dumpling. The waiter insists we try something from their selection of sushi, so we settle for the veg California dumpling and the Sriracha chicken, each coated with crispy rice. We can’t get enough of the unusual olive and feta kulchas, devouring them in an instant.

Proceeding to the mains – already stuffed from the starters we had and wanting to leave place for dessert – we order small portions of the burnt garlic noodles and the Thai massaman curry. The light, coconut flavour of the curry perfectly balances out the fiery noodles, making for an apt combination. Coming to our favourite part of the meal, we pick The Foundry Cheesecake that was a melt-in-your-mouth confection stuffed with gulab jamun. But the star of our meal is undoubtedly the thick and rich hot chocolate, that’s simply like heaven in a cup. As we take our leave, we know we’ll be back – we’re tempted to soon try the various cocktails on offer, and know that we definitely need another dose of the sinful liquid chocolate!