Spaces
Contemporary Furniture Store Red Blue & Yellow Revamps The Verve Office
As a little treat furniture store Red Blue & Yellow redecorated Verve’s iconic office in SoBo’s Colaba. With a few key pieces of minimal furniture and quirky decor items, the space instantly garnered more character.
So, we asked Karishma Bajaj, Asim Merchant and Paul Rodrigues — the three partners who run the store about their favourite pieces which could add charm to any modern space:
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER