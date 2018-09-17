Spaces

Contemporary Furniture Store Red Blue & Yellow Revamps The Verve Office

The luxury store houses some innovative designs that can brighten up any space

As a little treat furniture store Red Blue & Yellow redecorated Verve’s iconic office in SoBo’s Colaba. With a few key pieces of minimal furniture and quirky decor items, the space instantly garnered more character.

So, we asked Karishma Bajaj, Asim Merchant and Paul Rodrigues — the three partners who run the store about their favourite pieces which could add charm to any modern space: