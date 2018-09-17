  • July-August 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 08
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Spaces
September 17, 2018

Contemporary Furniture Store Red Blue & Yellow Revamps The Verve Office

Text by Shubham Ladha

The luxury store houses some innovative designs that can brighten up any space

As a little treat furniture store Red Blue & Yellow redecorated Verve’s iconic office in SoBo’s Colaba. With a few key pieces of minimal furniture and quirky decor items, the space instantly garnered more character.

So, we asked Karishma Bajaj, Asim Merchant and Paul Rodrigues — the three partners who run the store about their favourite pieces which could add charm to any modern space:

Tags: Asim Merchant, Decor, Featured, Furniture, Karishma Bajaj, Online Exclusive, Paul Rodrigues, Red Blue And Yellow
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble