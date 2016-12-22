Travel

Your Guide To A Very British Christmas

‘Cause we’re dreaming of a white Christmas…

London

There’s no place like London during Christmas. Spend a delightful day at the much-awaited Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park. If you’re in the mood for some winter fun, try ice-skating at the stunning courtyard of Somerset House. End the romantic night by dining inside an igloo at the Coppa Club (besides the Thames) that also overlooks the Tower Bridge.

Manchester

Manchester is home to one of the oldest and best Christmas markets in the country. Kicking off in 1999, this market hosts 300 beautifully crafted stalls and attracts over 9 million visitors each year. It first took place at St. Ann’s Square, but has moved to 10 other sites complete with mouth-watering delights, art and crafts, accessories and homeware. Don’t forget to try out the traditional glühwein (German/Austrian winter holiday drink) that is available in abundance!

Liverpool

Liverpool Ice Festival, that begins in November and continues till the New Year, is unmissable. Buzzing with a host of stirring attractions, visit this annual festival which is held at the Pier Head waterfront. Make your way to the skating rink or experience UK’s largest frozen slide. End your day of thrills at the ice bar with glittering sculptures and furniture made of real ice.

LaplandUK

In the middle of the Whitmoor Forest in Ascot, Berkshire lies Santa’s little wonderland. Recreating his fabled Arctic homeland, Lapland UK is sure to please not just kids but even adults. The experience lasts for about three and a half hours and involves activities such as helping the elves in the toy factory, decorating gingerbread with Mother Christmas, ice skating, meeting husky dogs and reindeer and visiting the elves’ village. Before the day trip, each child receives a personalised invitation by post from Father Christmas and an elf passport to explore secret woodland pathways. You can’t get a more authentic Christmas than this!

Edinburgh

With the air wispy and fresh, winters in Scotland are absolutely wonderful. As the country gets set for Hogmanay (or Scottish New Year), you can enjoy magical evenings in Edinburgh. Explore breathtaking views on the Big Wheel, take a spin on the enchanting carousel or brave the 60-metre Star Flyer. Take a walk through the markets and pick up unique knick-knacks and munchies. If you plan to stay for Hogmanay, don’t miss the torchlight procession on 30th December and fireworks on the 31st!

