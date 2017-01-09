  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Travel
January 09, 2017

Carlos Mota’s India Focus

The New York-based interior stylist explores the spirit of India through his vibrant photographs

Carlos Mota is a New York-based independent stylist for interiors and décor and has created environments for the production of international catalogs and advertising campaigns. 

Tags: Carlos Mota, Featured, India, Online Exclusive, Photography, Verve Dispatch
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Gary Hill, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Art,
12 Must-See Works From Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2016

Take A Walk Around Vishwa Shroff’s Drawn Spaces
Parmesh's Viewfinder, column, Parmesh Shahani,
Parmesh’s Viewfinder: New Beginnings

Close