Blogger Juhi Godambe’s Guide To Hong Kong
An inimitable blend of cultures, Hong Kong is an Asian city that is Westernised and, quite clearly, loves fashion. I am always fascinated by how progressive this metropolis is! It is completely developed, but at the same time, a hint of its unique culture can be found everywhere. On a recent trip, I was sitting at a cafe on a busy weekday, working on my laptop, when I noticed a bunch of young office-going women heading to work in their stylish best; some in dresses and heels carrying statement handbags and others in cool, casual outfits. If I had the time, I’d sit there for hours, just to observe and take notes.
Men and women put serious effort into looking sharp. You can find a blend of street-style cool and corporate flair. One thing that I’ve noticed is that the women strike that fine balance between their designer pieces and street finds — and that’s actually something I love doing myself.
I make it a point to do the rounds of the malls around Harbour City for high-street shopping and around the Central district for designer brands. I find that even though the high-end buys are fairly pricey here when compared to purchases in Europe, the experience is totally worth it. The salespeople are warm and well-informed, and that’s important to me as a shopper.
There are quite a few hidden treasures. I always stop by this lingerie store called 6IXTY8IGHT to stock up on my innerwear. And I also make a trip to Sai Yeung Choi Street (or Electronics Street), from where I pick up some cool wires and handy gadgets on a budget.
I am completely fascinated by Central. With its mix of high-end and street-style brands, it’s quite like London’s Oxford Street. Once I’m done shopping, I like grabbing a bite at the nearby Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) square, which is popular for its array of restaurants and nightclubs.
