Travel

Blogger Juhi Godambe’s Guide To Hong Kong

She discusses her special bond with the bustling metropolis and what makes it unqiue

An inimitable blend of cultures, Hong Kong is an Asian city that is Westernised and, quite clearly, loves fashion. I am always fascinated by how progressive this metropolis is! It is completely developed, but at the same time, a hint of its unique culture can be found everywhere. On a recent trip, I was sitting at a cafe on a busy weekday, working on my laptop, when I noticed a bunch of young office-going women heading to work in their stylish best; some in dresses and heels carrying statement handbags and others in cool, casual outfits. If I had the time, I’d sit there for hours, just to observe and take notes.

Men and women put serious effort into looking sharp. You can find a blend of street-style cool and corporate flair. One thing that I’ve noticed is that the women strike that fine balance between their designer pieces and street finds — and that’s actually something I love doing myself.

I make it a point to do the rounds of the malls around Harbour City for high-street shopping and around the Central district for designer brands. I find that even though the high-end buys are fairly pricey here when compared to purchases in Europe, the experience is totally worth it. The salespeople are warm and well-informed, and that’s important to me as a shopper.

There are quite a few hidden treasures. I always stop by this lingerie store called 6IXTY8IGHT to stock up on my innerwear. And I also make a trip to Sai Yeung Choi Street (or Electronics Street), from where I pick up some cool wires and handy gadgets on a budget.

I am completely fascinated by Central. With its mix of high-end and street-style brands, it’s quite like London’s Oxford Street. Once I’m done shopping, I like grabbing a bite at the nearby Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) square, which is popular for its array of restaurants and nightclubs.