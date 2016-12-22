Abhishek Honawar’s Year In Food
JANUARY 2016
Location: Inday in New York City.
For the love of dosa: fermented rice batter freshly pressed in a waffle maker topped with Anita’s vegan coconut yogurt. We worked over time to come up with this style of the dosa preparation at Inday and boy we’re happy with it!
FEBRUARY 2016
Location: Inday in New York City.
All lined up and ready to go!
MARCH 2016
Location: Paradise Road Tintagel Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan breakfast delicacy, can eat it every day.
APRIL 2016
Location: Verjus in Paris, France.
Seven-week aged grass fed beef with spring onion and leeks from a delicious tasting menu that changes with each season.
MAY 2016
Location: New York City.
Homemade breakfast: smoked bratwurst, soft scramble with truffle oil, baby arugula and feta.
JUNE 2016
Location: Hoppers in London, UK.
Touch down London. Thank you Hoppers London for such an incredible meal. It was truly worth the wait.
Location: New York City.
Home experiment in Manhattan: cod marinated with garden herbs, beans, roasted potatoes and pistachio dust
JULY 2016
Location: The Cottage in Paris, France.
This was a special slice in the sun. The new range of gluten free bakeries in Paris!
Location: Dilla in Rome, Italy.
This little Roman tavern put out some delicious plates.
Location: Miznon in Paris, France.
Cauliflower making a comeback.
AUGUST 2016
Location: Grand Coeur in Paris, France.
Tataki of tuna, avocado, peas gourmands and wasabi at the restaurant and brasserie by Chef Mauro Colagreco. Truly memorable!
SEPTEMBER 2016
Location: To Psaraki in Santorini, Greece.
This little taverna perched on the hill over looking the marina serves the freshest catch available. The sardines stuffed with herbs were to die for!
OCTOBER 2016
Location: Woodside Inn in Lower Parel, Mumbai.
Cheese and meat board.
NOVEMBER 2016
Location: II Salumaio in Rome, Italy.
Probably the best burrata I’ve eaten!
DECEMBER 2016
Location: Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy.
The crunchy part of lasagna.
Abhishek Honawar is a New York and Mumbai-based restaurateur. He is the co-owner of Woodside Inn and The Pantry (Mumbai), 28 Kothi (Jaipur) and Inday (New York).
