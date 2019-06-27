Spaces

A Walk Inside Mumbai’s First Interactive Bird Park

Verve takes a look at the most fascinating sights and sounds from the avian sanctuary inside EsselWorld.

As inhabitants of a city with structures that reach all the way up to the heavens, it’s easy to lose sight of the sky sometimes. Ask yourself this: when was the last time you saw a bird with gorgeous plumes fly by your window? How long has it been since you heard the strange chirping of an unfamiliar feathered friend? The truth is that there is a serious dearth of green landscapes in Mumbai, leaving many a citizen bereft of the pleasure of the sights and sounds of birdlife. A unique, first-of-a-kind bird park in Mumbai is helping denizens of the city delve deeper into the amazing world of feathered creatures. The EsselWorld Bird Park is a treat for ornithophiles out there as it presents a unique opportunity to interact with some fascinating bird species in their natural habitats. Spread over 1.5 acres, this exotic bird park has been instrumental in creating awareness of the wildlife, flora and fauna amongst nature enthusiasts.

An expert team comprising naturalists, ornithologists and horticulturists have curated the area, keeping in mind the needs of different birds, making it more adaptable. The park enables visitors to interact closely with exotic species such as the African Grey Parrot, Blue Gold Macaw, Cockatiel and Rainbow Lorikeet along with other diverse varieties, which are seen usually on screens and magazines.

Talking about the different sections in the park, Abhirup Das, Head – New Business Verticals, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd., says, “The Rainforest Deck offers an amazing view of our camouflaged birds that are having fun foraging on the ground for worms and seeds. This enables visitors to clearly document the life and behaviour of these birds. The Rock Deck Area is a place where people put their bird-watching skills to great by spotting the birds that are flying around and grazing the treetops. The Feeding Deck offers you an idea about how these birds have to be systematically fed with various dietary requirements all through the day. Lastly, The Rainbow Walk offers you an amazing collection of birds from all across the world.” Team Verve takes a closer look at some of the magnificent creatures that inhabit the bird park:

Black Swan

This water bird id one of the three swan species found in the southern hemisphere. True to its name, the bird looks like ‘a swan attired in black’. The sooty-black feathers are fringed with grey, and the raised, wing feathers give this bird a somewhat ruffled appearance. In flight and in water, the black swan is known to make a variety of high-pitched, musical baying, bugling or trumpeting calls.

The Reeve’s Pheasant

The Reeves`s pheasant is a large pheasant that is endemic to the forests of Central and Eastern China. It was named after the British naturalist John Reeves, who first introduced live specimens to Europe in 1831. Due to the ongoing habitat loss, and overhunting of the bird for food and tail plumes, the Reeves`s Pheasant is evaluated as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Around 2000 birds are assumed to be remaining in the wild today.

Yellow Naped Amazon

A bird from the Amazon rainforest, this species is distinguished by its green forehead, crown and a yellow band across the lower nape. The most fascinating part – this parrot readily interacts with people and mimics sounds. Hence, they are highly sought after for their talking ability and playful personalities.

Cape Barren Goose

This bulky geese species come all the way from Australia. They can be identified by their huge body, which is enormous compared to their head. They have a grey plumage which bears round, black spots. They are one the world’s rarest species of geese and wander in small flocks during breeding season.

Muscovy Duck

Native to Mexico, Central, and South America, these large ducks communicate with one another in a unique manner. They start by wagging their tails and raising and lowering their heads at one another. The bird is predominantly black and white, with the back feathers being iridescent and glossy in males. Although the Muscovy duck is a tropical bird, it adapts well to cooler climates, thriving in weather as cold as −12 °C.

Golden Pheasant

Also known as the ‘Chinese Pheasant’, this is one of the more popular species of pheasants that are native to the mountainous forests of Western and Central China. The Golden Pheasant was introduced to the United Kingdom around 100 years ago belongs to the order Galliformes – a class of heavy-bodied ground-feeding birds such as turkey, grouse and chicken.

Black-necked Swan

As indicated by its name, this is a large white swan with a black neck. Though, the black-necked swan has short wings, it is still a fast flyer. With a lifespan ranging between 10 to 30 years, these birds can be found in the southern part of South America. They can be found around swamps, freshwater marshes, brackish lagoons and shallow lakes.