Spaces

A Day In The Life Of Designer Gursi Singh

From his cosy home in South Delhi to his label’s new studio space, the co-founder of Lovebirds takes Verve through his day

8.30 AM: I love how the sunlight finds its way into my bedroom and onto the face of my wife, Amrita. It’s a beautiful moment for me.

10 AM: Our apartment is located in one of the busiest neighbourhoods of South Delhi. I consider it my lucky charm because it’s been the house we’ve lived in since we moved to the city.

12 PM: I love my new working space and studio in Dhan Mills, Delhi. The lofty ceiling and warehouse-like ambience provides ample room for creativity.

12.30 PM: I move onto my daily meetings with the creative team. I assign them work and discuss new designs and patterns. This is where all the big ideas come to me; a space where my entire being is at peace.

1.30 PM: This is my favourite corner of the studio. It’s still a work-in-progress with bookshelves, a plant and a new light that I designed.

3.00 PM: This is the entrance to my workshop. I take endless rounds here through the day where I am currently scrutinising samples for my upcoming collection.

4.00: Not a single assignment goes through without my personal boss lady Amrita green-lighting it.

4.30 PM: Amrita and I are both coffee enthusiasts and our caffeine breaks are an integral part of our daily routine. It’s when we take time out to catch up with each other in the middle of the day.

5.00 PM: My desk is usually laden with sketches and graphics. The swatches seen in the image above are a work-in-progress for the label’s SS19 collection, which is inspired by Georges Rousse, a French artist known for his work with visual manipulation.

5.30 PM: More discussions with Amrita before wrapping up for the day.

6PM: Our favourite space at home is by this window in our bedroom. We watch birds perched on the tree outside. It helps us unwind and introspect, as we sip our coffee.

6.30 PM: Amrita and I like to play around with our workout routines. We try to squeeze in a game of squash at least 2-3 times a week at Saket Sports Club.

9.00 PM: Our liquor cabinet is stocked with concoctions that are inspired by the New York of yore. We like our gin with our tonic.

10.00 PM: Delhi hosts many interesting music gigs and we are quite passionate about exploring the burgeoning underground scene. Pictured above is The Flying Club in Safdarjung, where upcoming artists perform.