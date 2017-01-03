Wine & Dine

5 Local Dishes From Britain That Will Leave You ‘Gobsmacked’!

We tell you where to sample these delicacies along with the scenic beauty you can enjoy afterwards

Iced tart at The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, Bakewell

Nestled in the quaint by-lanes of the Derbyshire county is a charming bakery known as The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop. Their renowned tarts are filled with dollops of seedless strawberry jam. A mixture of whole egg, almonds, sugar and plain flour is poured over the jam to make a delicious cake-like filling. Enjoy your dessert in the midst of the bakery’s old world interiors, or head to the verdant countryside if you’ve had your fill of the indoors.

Haggis at Wedgwood Restaurant, Edinburgh

Haggis is a savoury pudding containing sheep’s pluck, minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt. Although the exact origin of the dish is unknown, some sources suggest it hailed from the days of Scottish cattle drovers who carried it with them on their long journey through the Highlands, while other stories claim that it was transported to Scotland aboard a Viking ship. If you think that has a nice ring to it, sample the haggis at Wedgwood Restaurant, which serves its rendition with a Scottish fillet of beef. Once you’ve finished your meal, you can head to Holyrood park for a tranquil walk far from the bustle of the city.

Yorkshire pudding at The Carpenters Arms, North Yorkshire

A traditional British dinner is incomplete without the famous Yorkshire pudding. Made of eggs, flour and milk, it is usually served alongside roasted meat and gravy. The pudding isn’t hard to find with almost all restaurants and pubs serving it with their Sunday roasts, though a far better idea would be to head to the eponymous county and try the most authentic version of the dish. The Carpenters Arms, a bucolic inn near Thirsk, serves a Sunday lunch menu where a delectable Yorkshire pudding is the accompaniment to its mains. This parlour is nestled in a little village in the hills and overlooks the majestic Vale of York.

Melton Mowbray Pork Pie at Ye Old Pork Pie Shoppe, Melton Mowbray

The Melton Mowbray pork pie (chopped pork encased in jelly and a crunchy pastry) has a distinctive bow shape, distinguishing it from other pork pies. The pie is baked free-standing and traditional guidelines require the pork to be fresh as that it cooks to a natural grey rather than the usual pink. Try out this scrumptious pie at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe where Dickinson & Morris have been baking pork pies since 1851, making it the oldest in town. After a satisfying meal, drive down to the church for some quiet contemplation on the higher mysteries of life.

Cornish pasty at Malcolm Barnecutt, Cornwall

Tender meat and vegetables encased in a warm, golden pastry would be the ideal way to describe a typical pasty. The genuine Cornish version made in Cornwall has a distinctive D shape and is crimped on one side. You can spot a traditional Cornish pasty in a butcher shop or a bakery the moment you cross the county border into Cornwall. Malcolm Barnecutt has several cafes around the region, selling hand-made fresh pasty. If you’re in London, take a train to Cornwall and spend adequate time at the bakery sampling their delicacies. While you’re at it, saunter down the golden coasts of Cornwall with their cerulean waters to make the most of your trip.

