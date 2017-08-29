  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Spaces
August 29, 2017

5 Decor Personalities Who Will Love These Products From Online Stores

Photographs by Prateek Patel. Realisation By Swati Sinha

For those who are passionate about design, nothing beats being able to customise interiors without having to leave the house

Ornate Entertainer

Stag Book Ends, Antler Gold Metal And Glass Decor And Utility Bowl, both from www.addresshome.com

Pisces Convex Gold Resin Fish Wall Decor, Antler Gold Metal And Glass Decor And Utility Bowl, both from www.addresshome.com

Tasteful Minimalist

White Textured Vase, from www.thelabellife.com
Daphne Circle Pillow In Pink, from www.leahsingh.com

Free Spirit

Gramercy Multi Rug, Anaya Stream Pillow Gold, Arizona Mountain Pillow, Maya Down Pillow, all from leahsingh.com

Lyon Gold Metal And Glass Lantern, from www.addresshome.com

Intrepid Traveller

Arrow Marquee Light, Navy Velvet Floor Cushion, both from www.thelabellife.com

Rustic Nurturer

Teal Mug (set of two), Rustic Bowl, both from www.curocarte.com

