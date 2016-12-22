Wine & Dine

24 Dishes That Make Up The Perfect Christmas Spread

“Succulent turkeys, plum cakes, mulled wine – All I want for Christmas is you!”

What: Turkey roast

Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

What: Christmas plum cake

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai

What: Roasted lamb chops

Where: Smoke House Deli, Mumbai

What: Buche de Noel

Where: Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Mumbai

What: The Christmas Special breakfast

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

What: Hot lava cake

Where: Mediterra, Mumbai

What: The Christmas assortment

Where: Monkey Bar, New Delhi

What: Chocolate pebble

Where: Yauatcha, Mumbai

What: Fire cracker roll

Where: Joss, Mumbai

What: Gingerbread house

Where: The Rolling Pin, Mumbai



What: Pollo a la Brassa

Where: NRI & Lima, Mumbai

What: Christmas cake at Bombay Baking Company

Where: JW Marriott, Mumbai

What: Book of Notes

Where: The Good Wife, Mumbai

What: Traditional roasted turkey

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai

What: Bombay Blizzard Swizzle

Where: Asilo, Mumbai

What: Leg of ham

Where: Seven Kitchens at St.Regis, Mumbai

What: Mulled wine

Where: Fio Cookhouse, New Delhi

What: Christmas brunch

Where: Lotus cafe JW Marriott, Mumbai

What: Whole roast turkey

Where: The Clearing House, Mumbai

What: Boozy plum cake

Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi

What: Side Car (cointreau & lemon juice cognac)

Where: Reise All Day Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

What: Whisky chocolate & gianduja dome

Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

What: Pomegranate and cherry mojito

Where: Social, Mumbai

What: Rosemary cocktail

Where: Dishkiyaoon, Mumbai