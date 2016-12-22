  • December 2016
  • Volume 25
  • '16 Issue 12
Wine & Dine
December 22, 2016

24 Dishes That Make Up The Perfect Christmas Spread

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh

“Succulent turkeys, plum cakes, mulled wine – All I want for Christmas is you!”

What: Turkey roast
Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

What: Christmas plum cake
Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai

What: Roasted lamb chops
Where: Smoke House Deli, Mumbai

What: Buche de Noel
Where: Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Mumbai

What: The Christmas Special breakfast
Where: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

What: Hot lava cake
Where: Mediterra, Mumbai

What: The Christmas assortment
Where: Monkey Bar, New Delhi

What: Chocolate pebble
Where: Yauatcha, Mumbai

What: Fire cracker roll
Where: Joss, Mumbai

What: Gingerbread house
Where: The Rolling Pin, Mumbai

What: Pollo a la Brassa
Where: NRI & Lima, Mumbai

What: Christmas cake at Bombay Baking Company
Where: JW Marriott, Mumbai

What: Book of Notes
Where: The Good Wife, Mumbai

What: Traditional roasted turkey
Where: The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai

What: Bombay Blizzard Swizzle
Where: Asilo, Mumbai

What: Leg of ham
Where: Seven Kitchens at St.Regis, Mumbai

What: Mulled wine
Where: Fio Cookhouse, New Delhi

What: Christmas brunch
Where: Lotus cafe JW Marriott, Mumbai

What: Whole roast turkey
Where: The Clearing House, Mumbai

What: Boozy plum cake
Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi

What: Side Car (cointreau & lemon juice cognac)
Where: Reise All Day Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

What: Whisky chocolate & gianduja dome
Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

What: Pomegranate and cherry mojito
Where: Social, Mumbai

What: Rosemary cocktail
Where: Dishkiyaoon, Mumbai

