24 Dishes That Make Up The Perfect Christmas Spread
What: Turkey roast
Where: The Claridges, New Delhi
What: Christmas plum cake
Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai
What: Roasted lamb chops
Where: Smoke House Deli, Mumbai
What: Buche de Noel
Where: Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Mumbai
What: The Christmas Special breakfast
Where: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
What: Hot lava cake
Where: Mediterra, Mumbai
What: The Christmas assortment
Where: Monkey Bar, New Delhi
What: Chocolate pebble
Where: Yauatcha, Mumbai
What: Fire cracker roll
Where: Joss, Mumbai
What: Gingerbread house
Where: The Rolling Pin, Mumbai
What: Pollo a la Brassa
Where: NRI & Lima, Mumbai
What: Christmas cake at Bombay Baking Company
Where: JW Marriott, Mumbai
What: Book of Notes
Where: The Good Wife, Mumbai
What: Traditional roasted turkey
Where: The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai
What: Bombay Blizzard Swizzle
Where: Asilo, Mumbai
What: Leg of ham
Where: Seven Kitchens at St.Regis, Mumbai
What: Mulled wine
Where: Fio Cookhouse, New Delhi
What: Christmas brunch
Where: Lotus cafe JW Marriott, Mumbai
What: Whole roast turkey
Where: The Clearing House, Mumbai
What: Boozy plum cake
Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi
What: Side Car (cointreau & lemon juice cognac)
Where: Reise All Day Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai
What: Whisky chocolate & gianduja dome
Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi
What: Pomegranate and cherry mojito
Where: Social, Mumbai
What: Rosemary cocktail
Where: Dishkiyaoon, Mumbai
