Wine & Dine

12 Perfect Festive Cocktails From The Country’s Best Bars And Restaurants

The best way to bring in 2019

Masque, Mumbai

Old Fashioned

Bourbon whisky infused with banana & cubeb berries, Peychauds bitters, Jerry Thomas Own Decanter bitters.

“This cocktail is a metaphor for all the surprises that 2019 has in store for us. The smoking cabinet hiding the drink, and the big reveal all plays out like the exciting countdown to the next year.” – Aditi Dugar, Owner.

Arth, Mumbai

Hot Buttered Rum

White rum spiced with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, black peppercorn, bay leaf, aromatic bitters, salted butter and apple reduction.

“This is a recipe from the seasonal menu that’s close to my heart. I enjoyed creating this cocktail as it includes a list of Indian spices like Gudalur Cinnamon, Clove, Cardamom, and Black peppercorn that have all been locally sourced for a taste of Christmas in India.” – Jeet Rana, Beverage Manager.

Artusi Ristorante, Delhi

Winter Spritz

Prosecco, Aperol, Cointreau, blood orange juice with star anise and pomegranate seeds.

“The Aperol spritz is an all-time favourite Italian cocktail, both at Artusi, as well as all over the world. It epitomizes glorious summers spent with friends in Italy. Our take on the classic has all the character and soul (Aperol and Prosecco) of the original but with the added warmth of Cointreau and wintery burnt blood oranges. Pomegranate seeds and star anise add an extra festive kick.” – Oscar Balcon, Restaurenteur.

Comorin, Delhi

Blue Blazer

Scotch whiskey, Earl Grey tea concoction, Sous Vied orange infused honey, star anise and all-spiced berries.

“The combination of flavours in this cocktail, is a beautiful blend of components which work well for winters. It’s an age old cocktail which comes from the time of 1862. We have tried to give the classic, age-old cocktail from 1862, a twist by adding few more exotic ingredients.” – Varun Sharma, Beverage Manager.

Indian Accent, Delhi

Barbary Coast

Cherry brandy, Thai Bird Aperol, Roobois Rye and Spanish lemon.

“I love this drink as it’s is a classic! It’s a very tangy, celebratory in its flavours and works great for every palate. It’s simply perfect for any New Year Eve’s party.” – Palki Singh, Assistant Manager.

Koko, Mumbai

Seismograph

Morell mushroom-flavoured Absolut, Drambuie, homemade pineau , Anantmool tincture, lemon peels.

“The inspiration behind this drink is that In order to respect the earthy connection of the Seismograph, we created our own morell mushroom maceration and aim to make this the hero of our cocktail. This is complimented with herbal, chocolate and brandy.” – Dimi Lezinska, Mixologist.

A Reverie, Goa

The Reverie X’mas Deceptive Eggnog

Golden-spiced rum, bourbon, cognac and homemade saffron liqueur.

“At A Reverie, our aim was to transform the surreal into the tangible through an edible potable narrative. It was about giving an ethanol concoction the same attention to detail as a food item. Our bartenders and chefs came together to make this happen, which is after all what Christmas is about.”- Aakritee Sinh, Patron Chef and Co-owner.

Miss T, Mumbai

Happy Hanoi Eggnog Coffee

Miss T signature whisky blend, Choya Umeshu, Vietnamese Aero press coffee, mole bitters and egg condensed coconut cream.

“Bombay sees a small window of winter, and it’s the only time in our tropical weather to enjoy warm cocktails. Coffee cocktails are popular anyway and this take on an eggnog brings alive the festive Christmas spirit. We also use edible printing to add a little more joy to the drink. It always cheers up guests!” – Jeremy Buck, Beverage director and senior mixologist.

Ping’s Café Orient, Kolkata

The Polar Night

Hennessy, port wine, honey syrup spiced with cinnamon, star anise, bay leaf and homemade clove bitters.

“Inspired by the most festive season of the year and the chilly weather, this cocktail was created keeping in mind all things jolly, but with a therapeutic twist contributed by spices like cinnamon, cloves, star anise, etc.” – Sourav Singh, Head Mixologist.

Sidecar, Delhi

Sidecar Hot Toddy

Rum, whiskey, oleo sacrum, lime and orange juice, angostura bitters and chamomile.

“Our version of the classic cocktail will transport you to a winter wonderland with snowflakes outside and a fireplace inside. The blend of all the lovely ingredients makes for a perfect aromatic and soul warming tipple.” – Yangdup Lama, Co-owner.

Slink & Bardot, Mumbai

Sozzled Santa

Hennessy Very Special, eggnog, coconut cream, coffee mousse and nutmeg.

“Christmas has always meant eggnog for us. When I moved away from home and across to the east coast for university, I was blown away, when my fellow dorm-mates introduced me to the concept of a boozy-nog, most often with super cheap rum.” – Nick Harrison, Co-founder.

The Old Fashioned Bar, Bangalore

Apple Pie Daiquiri

Rum, vodka, apple pie shrub, apple juice, apple cider vinegar and cinnamon.

“The cocktail is an easy to prepare drink at the bar. It includes a lot of Christmas-y ingredients like cinnamon, apples and it is a healthy way to sin with cinnamon and apple cider vinegar playing a little help to motivate weight watchers. Apart from that, these ingredients do have a lot of health benefits too.” – S. Bakakrishnan, Owner.