What Happens When 6 Designers Re-Imagine The Signage of Road-Side Stores In Delhi

Every Indian city has its own eccentric visual vocabulary, but their road-side stores and signage have a largely common aesthetic that is easily recognisable. For Indianama 2018 — an initiative of the creative agency Animal — graphic designers took to the streets of Delhi and re-imagined the brand identity of individual shops, conceptualising a hip new update to the simplistic, improvised designs that existed before. Verve presents glimpses from the showcase through the eyes of six creators

Samya Ghosh

Balaji Enterprises

From Left to Right: Proposed designs for a series of posters

Taking direct inspiration from the deity and the design of the safety product, the logo unit is a strong and sleek brand mark for Balaji Enterprises. Exuding a sense of tradition, it is contemporary and is also complemented by the typeface FF Mark, arguably the font of modern times. The colours also take direct inspiration from the products and the businessman at the centre of things. It’s fresh, vibrant and charming. The illustration style is a representation of the powdery stroke of a tilak (decorative mark on the forehead).

Shagun Puri

Kamal Store

Clockwise from Top: Proposed designs for a vendor board, posters and business card

This design route takes micro-patterns and dual tones and combines them with the distinct shapes of ‘daily objects’ that one can buy from Kamal Store. The composition simplifies these products used every day in households and lets the eye recognise them without labels. The logotype is kept simple, bold and solid as it is accompanied with these patterned objects across collaterals. The idea is to break from the physical and visual clutter one usually finds in the facade of a general store. As it sells the good old stuff and mundane objects, the eccentricity of elements brings a fresh change to this 50-year-old store.

Abhishek Choudhury

Vaishno Dhaba

Clockwise from Left: Proposed designs for a menu, vendor board and business card

The design for Vaishno Dhaba was inspired by the personality and the story of the owner, Chalittar Mukhiya’s life in Delhi. His simple and humble personality prompted the simple colour palette and the minimal aesthetic of the new brand. The new identity attempts to revive the lost history of Vaishno Dhaba of the past 25 years, with its coffee house and Parsi cafe-inspired design language. The logo and the identity draw inspiration from colonial Indian packaging and print design. The walls are adorned with artworks which act as reminders of the humble origins of the place. The overall design aesthetic aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia and legacy.

Priya Dali

Neelesh Disposables

Clockwise from Left: Proposed designs for a poster, vendor board, business card and bill book

An indirect supporter of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, in more ways than one, Neelesh Disposables helps keep our country and homes clean. The identity design presents the shop as a friendly propagator of change and cleanliness through bright, clean visuals and catchy puns. Keeping cleanliness as the focal point, the visuals are an extension of the various products available at the shop. Lastly, the subtle undercurrent is hard to miss and an instant attraction for most of us Indians. As Neelesh rightly said, “Who doesn’t love Bollywood?”

Manav Dhiman

Malra Threads

Clockwise from far left: Proposed designs for a vendor board, posters and sticker

Every fabric tells a story. The story of someone’s imagination, someone’s creativity and someone’s aesthetic. But the beauty lies in the journey — the making of the fabric, the coming together of a million threads to form one. Malra Threads has been providing the arsenal for this creation for over a decade now. The design approach therefore, stems from this very thought. The logo’s Devanagari and Latin scripts help it to be contemporary, yet rooted in tradition at the same time. The visual language is derived from how a thread combines different things — whether by stitching or by tying them together.

Aarman Roy

Lalaji Chaat Bhandaar

Clockwise from Left: Proposed designs for a poster, vendor board and business card

The first sensation you experience after sampling the specialities at Lalaji Chaat Bhandaar is not only of freshness but of a whole smorgasbord of flavours and textures. Taking this term quite literally, the rebranding is focused on emulating this exact sensation — through the use of half-tones, streaks representing an outburst and line art. The custom logotype is inspired by the various radial elements in the stall — the shape of gol gappas, tikkis and the massive frying skillet. The colour scheme was decided after considerable deliberation with the owner, who has a penchant for the colour red — and is also an ode to this establishment and its legacy.