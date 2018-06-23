Verve People

Verve’s List Of Achievers 2018: Suchi Mukherjee

We laud this trailblazer for taking her portal LimeRoad to the second spot in the online fashion vertical

45, Start-up Entrepreneur

The founder and CEO of the online fashion portal LimeRoad is one of the top Indian entrepreneurs in the fashion-tech segment. Suchi Mukherjee has won laurels like the Infocom 2015 Woman of the Year award in the Digital Business category and NDTV’s Unicorn Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016. The St. Stephen’s and LSE alumnus was the only female e-commerce player to share the dais with the Prime Minister at the Start-up India — Stand up India conference last year. At the event, she signed a memorandum of understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government to give local handicrafts a national presence. Raising 50 million dollars in three rounds of funding recently, the trailblazer has taken her company to the second spot in the online fashion vertical. Democratising and bringing fashion to the masses and equalising pay, LimeRoad is empowering women on both sides. No wonder then that the platform, which sells apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, is a favourite with women — who comprise 70 per cent of LimeRoad’s 50 million monthly visitors. “Thirty per cent of our employees are women; at the middle management level, it goes up to 46 per cent. To achieve this, we didn’t need an inclusion rider. Instead, we ensure that a diverse group is involved in hiring, appraisal and promotion discussions,” Mukherjee tells Verve.

“The presence of women leaders and decision makers in business is growing proof that women are, against odds, reaching for a space without being restricted by traditional gender roles, and that is admirable.”

– Mehak Mahajan, 35, Journalist, Mumbai