Verve People

The (Em)Power List 2018: Richa Chadha

The female actor’s unconventional choices have delighted audiences and critics alike….

30, Actor

She made her debut a decade ago with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most reliable actors. Richa Chadha’s unconventional choices have delighted audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of the feisty Nagma Khatoon in the crime movie Gangs of Wasseypur — Part 1 propelled her into the spotlight. Whether she’s seen in a supporting role as Rasila (in 2013’s Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela) or as a principal character (Main Aur Charles, Masaan, both 2015) or even on the red carpet, she knows how to play her roles to perfection. Unafraid to speak her mind, when the #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns were taking centre stage, Chadha penned a blog post sharing her thoughts and views on sexual harassment — and how such topics shouldn’t be just a trend but instead should be discussed openly. Talking about the blog she has said, ‘I stand with men and women who have faced sexual harassment…. When the topic is so sensitive, I will not forgive any kind of insensitivity towards this.’ A shining example for all those who come into the industry aiming to chart their own paths, the bold Chadha continues to voice her opinions about oppression, body shaming and many other sensitive subjects.

“I admire how someone like Richa Chadha has spoken out about harassment, encouraging victims of sexual assault to come out into the open. The subject needs to be addressed and spoken of more freely, and the assailants have to be brought to justice!”

– Niharika Sharma, 27, Research and Strategy Consultant, Mumbai

Previous: Aanchal Thakur