Verve People

Verve’s List Of Achievers 2018: Kangana Ranaut

Not one to shy away from strong roles or opinions, Kangana Ranaut always manages to stand out

Kangana Ranaut

31, Actor

In a world where female actors seldom call out powerful names on their injustices, this gutsy young superstar stands out. Not one to shy away from strong roles or opinions, Kangana Ranaut rarely disappoints even if the film isn’t up to the mark. We can also count on her to force Bollywood to question its status quo, whether by starting the debate on nepotism in the film world without a care for who she was turning against, or her claims against a top hero that she continues to stand by, despite backlash. From last year’s AIB sketch The Bollywood Diva Song where she took on the whole Hindi film industry in one go to her views on the pay gap between male and female actors, this three-time National Film Award winner always manages to stir up conversation — and controversies.

“The most inspiring thing about Kangana is her attitude. It takes a lot to say what’s on your mind especially when the whole world is just waiting to judge you, but she doesn’t care. ”

– Leena Seth, 58, Homemaker, Mumbai