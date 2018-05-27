Verve People

Type Cast: Geetika Alok

London-based designer Geetika Alok enjoys working with her pencil, tracing sheets and laptop and says that her primary interest lies more in progressive rather than traditional typography

Geetika Alok

London-based designer Geetika Alok’s first brush with typography came when she was studying for her master’s at the Royal College of Art, London. “I found typography to be a powerful medium that can bring a message alive and amplify the idea.,” says Alok. The 39-year-old enjoys working with her pencil, tracing sheets and laptop and says that her primary interest lies more in progressive rather than traditional typography. “Type sets the personality of a brand and not only helps a brand to define the character of its identity but also helps define how it communicates with its customers,” says Alok. And this thought is relayed through? her work, of course. A favourite collaboration happens to have been with a cafe in London’s Southbank Centre, where she drew inspiration from Indian patterns. The result is a hybrid geometric letterform that signifies the relationship between India and the UK. Speaking on the importance of typography, she asserts, “Typography is integral to design. Good type makes that positive first impression even before it’s read. In today’s highly sophisticated visual-driven world, well-executed typography can help you go that extra mile.”

Top Picks

A brand you’d love to collaborate with… Good Earth

An Instagram type artist whose work you enjoy…Laura Worthington (@lwfonts)

Preferred design tools…pencil and brush pens