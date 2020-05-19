Verve People

This Is My Normal: Sita Sunar, Amsterdam

In our new series, we are sharing a day in the life of people experiencing the pandemic in different parts of the world. Yoga instructor Sita Sunar takes us through hers.

Ashtanga Yoga instructor Sita Sunar is in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where social distancing measures are to be in effect until 20th May, but residents aren’t in complete lockdown. People can go outside as well as order takeout with necessary precautions. She is indulging in pleasurable activities like practising her morning meditation, dressing up for grocery trips and making the most of springtime outdoors.

My day usually starts with meditation or yoga practice. During this uncertain time, it’s nice to wake up with a sense of stability and balance.

One of the ways that I keep myself motivated to work from home is through outfits. I still like to dress up before I sit down at my dining table to work.

On weekends, I take my bike with my quarantine friend and visit the Dutch outdoors. Netherlands is absolutely gorgeous during springtime.

Self-care has always been a big part of my lifestyle and I am using the excess time on my hands to indulge in soul-feeding activities. I have been spending afternoons reading my favorite books or taking a quick nap with the cats. I’m also treating myself to vegan masks, extra long baths with essential oils, and vegan hair care rituals.

Grocery store visits are my runways so I’m never too shy to show up fully glamped up or just in leggings with a pink oversized blazer. Yoga but make it fashion.

Since we are still allowed to go out for fresh air, I like to make sure all my outdoor visits are worth it. I took this 6 am walk around the notorious Amsterdam canals when the entire city was still asleep. It’s very rare to find canal waters at the center of the city so still, but you might get lucky if you visit early enough.

I follow the moon cycle religiously. This video was shot on the morning of our last full moon. On the day of, I woke up at 4 am to join a virtual mass meditation with over 5000 people. After meditation, I did a little pranayam and left the house at 5.30 am with my phone and camera. It was one of the most incredible views and these pictures don’t even come close to doing justice to its beauty. Come evening, I was back in the kitchen, hustling to cook a delicious vegetarian dinner. Night was all about a full moon ritual bath, journaling and manifestation.