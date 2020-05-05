  • February-March 2020
  • Volume 28
  • '20 Issue 02
May 05, 2020

This Is My Normal: Mansi Choksi, Dubai

In our new series we are sharing a day in the life of people experiencing the pandemic in different parts of the world. Journalist and writer Mansi Choksi, author of an upcoming book with Simon & Schuster, shares hers.

Journalist and writer Mansi Choksi is with her family in Dubai, UAE, where restrictions on movement without police permission have eased for the first time in a month. She is currently working from home on a book called “The Newlyweds” (Simon & Schuster), and catching snapshots of the world outside her window.

A Sunday view from our kitchen window.

Everyone works from home.

Everyone plays at home.

Funhouse mirror reflection of doomsday.

 A permanent state of despair.

A 2020 planner.

Oh.

 

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, Dubai, lockdown, Mansi Choksi, quarantine
