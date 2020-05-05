Verve People
This Is My Normal: Mansi Choksi, Dubai
Journalist and writer Mansi Choksi is with her family in Dubai, UAE, where restrictions on movement without police permission have eased for the first time in a month. She is currently working from home on a book called “The Newlyweds” (Simon & Schuster), and catching snapshots of the world outside her window.
A Sunday view from our kitchen window.
Everyone works from home.
Everyone plays at home.
Funhouse mirror reflection of doomsday.
A permanent state of despair.
A 2020 planner.
Oh.
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER