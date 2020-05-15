Verve People

This Is My Normal: Daniel Shechter, Tel Aviv

In our new series, we are sharing a day in the life of people experiencing the pandemic in different parts of the world. Food stylist Daniel Shechter takes us through his.

Food stylist Daniel Shechter is currently in Tel Aviv, Israel, where after 1.5 months of quarantine, things are slowly starting to get back to normal. Like any Telavivian, he loves the beach and shows us around his city with its spring blossoms, beautiful coastline and unique architecture. He is also finding a lot more time to play with his cats.

I start my day with fresh juice in my garden.

Morning play with my cats who are getting a lot of attention these days.

Time for coffee — only TA is possible these days.

May is definitely my favorite month of the year; spring is here and everything blooms.

Time to discover nature within the city limits.

Walking along the Tel Aviv coastline.

Beautiful flowers are almost in every corner.

A walk by the beach-side.

Telavivians love their beaches. Even more so during a pandemic.

Tel Aviv as seen from Jaffa old city.