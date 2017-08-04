Verve Trendsetters

Everything You Need To Know About The Pinwheel Project

Four women entrepreneurs come together to create a one-stop shop that will cover everything related to your children

One evening, as four mothers sat discussing their kids over coffee, they discovered that there was a gaping hole in the fashion industry for toddlers. This wasn’t just idle talk among friends, but the chagrin of four entrepreneurs Shouger Merchant Doshi, Aditi Kapur, Nidhi Chopra and Ragini Vakil who had the means to implement change and walk the talk. It led to the creation of The Pinwheel Project – a one-stop workshop for all mothers to interact on a common platform and put forth their qualms regarding motherhood.

This weekend, the project will host one of its workshops at Blue Sea with over 67 stalls that include kids wear collections of eminent designers like Gauri & Nainika, Archana Kochhar and Gaurav Gupta along with Little Kokoro coming down from London to launch their new collection at the exhibition. Besides, there will also be panel discussions on topics like homeopathy, nutrition school systems for young mothers who are apprehensive about the well-being of their little ones. To this effect, Kapur, who is the owner of Delivery Chef and hails from the family that owns Copper Chimney said, “Experts from various fields will be available for consultation such as Dr Master for homeopathy, Dr Rita Shah on nutrition and Mrs Mona Seervai on which school system is ideal for your child. These pioneers will speak on a smorgasbord of topics such as the health and education of children, specially designed to address parental doubts.”

Doshi, a lawyer, retail expert and owner of Zanaaya Couture, who played a key part in conceptualising and curating the project added, “It wasn’t only about branded clothing for kids, but everything under the umbrella such as birth announcements, party planners, subscription boxes, gift packaging and photographers that we felt there was a dearth of. The four of us have kids the same age and we came together because each one of us brought different strengths to the table and have been able to manage diverse aspects of putting together the event in different ways in terms of strategy, creative, operations, and finance.”

Chopra, owner of the children lifestyle brand Pop Goes The Art quipped, “The highlight of the evening is a celebrity panel discussion at the event moderated by ace moderator Nisha Jamvwal. The panel will consist of celebrity mothers who balance work and motherhood like Amrita Raichand, Deepshika Deshmukh, Ritika Vardhan and Mansi Zaveri.”

The name evokes a spirit of nostalgia and is a good visual to conjure up images of a joyous childhood in a classy, yet distinctive way. Vakil, a retail strategy consultant by profession has big dreams for the perpetuation of The Pinwheel Project. She said, “We have been very lucky in getting big names to sign on with us. We definitely believe that there is a market for this and our goal is to make an annual property out of it, interspersed with smaller events throughout the year. Additionally, we are in talks for taking it to other cities who could really benefit from the plethora of brands under this project.”

The Pinwheel Project will host the workshop over this weekend at Blue Sea Banquets, Worli.