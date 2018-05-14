Verve People

The New Wave: Eishita Puri

From quitting a career in journalism to pursue one in jewellery design, Eurumme’s Eishita Puri creates unconventional ornaments

Eishita Puri, Jewellery Designer

Beauty in the Rough

Eishita Puri, the 28-year-old founder of Eurumme — a handcrafted fashion jewellery label based out of New Delhi — never had a specific career path in mind. With no formal training in the subject, a few years ago, she quit her career in journalism to pursue one in jewellery design. Look closely enough and you’ll notice that she deliberately makes an effort to ensure that her pieces have a rugged and distressed look — all the while preserving a sense of beauty and finesse. “My jewellery aesthetic is very rough, raw and improper. Every project is approached with a story in mind, and a conscious endeavour is made to tie each piece to that backstory. The seed of every new collection lies in an idea, which manifests into a little sketch and thereafter finds its way to the workshop!” she says.

Ask her where she finds her inspiration and Puri shares, “My experiences, observations and interactions have demonstrated that human lives are constantly changing, evolving, and are in a state of flux and fluidity. I strongly believe that we’re all flawed in some way or the other, and that’s what makes us who we are. It makes us unique, individualistic and weirdly beautiful in our own way. My SS18 collection Unshape borrows from that thought process, and it’s a project I hold close to my heart. It was a turning point for me in many ways.”

While brass is her go-to base metal — she also works with a lot of nickel-free alloys — Puri loves experimenting with unconventional materials; so anything tactile with an uneven surface catches her fancy almost instantly. Mixing art with business, she knows, can be tough. Her creations aren’t necessarily in sync with the conventional notions of beauty, and she likes to create pieces that evoke opinions and start conversations.