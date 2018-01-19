Verve People

The Fresh List 2018: Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar and Naser Al Azzeh

Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar are the masterminds behind the YouTube channel Jordindian and their viral Fast And Furious India spoof. We learn more about them

For Naser Al Azzeh from Amman, avoiding the corporate field was always the aim, and alongside Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, he now creates content that uses satire to evoke laughs. In 2016, b-boy Naser — founder of breakdancing group Black Ice Crew and freelance film-maker — and Bengaluru boy Vineeth, emcee, beatboxer and former TV host, formed the YouTube channel Jordindian. The name is a blend of their individual ethnic backgrounds.

Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar

You, in three words: Work in progress.

Your dream collaborator would be…Rajnikanth, of course.

Success is…doing what you love for a living.

Your life’s motto is…to stress less. Smile more.

An era of music you cherish is…late ’80s, the whole of ’90s and early 2000sThere was an unbelievable pool of genres that emerged during this time and I grew up on that.

If not with Jordindian, you’d be…just another Indian.

On your bucket list is…to learn as many languages as possible, including sign language.

Your driving force in life is…the laughter of a large audience and the lack of time.

In 2018, you want to…raise a family of a million subscribers.

Naser Al Azzeh

Words that struck a chord with you are: ‘Take chances, because you never know what might have been unless you try’.

An era of music you cherish is…the ’80s and ’90s, as it was what I grew up on.

Success is…anything that keeps you happy and gets food on the table for you is success, but happiness is key.

On your bucket list is…to travel the world, own a large collection of Air Jordans and to marry Emily Ratajkowski.

Your driving force in life continues to be…to prove to myself and the people that who don’t believe in me that I can do anything I set my mind to.

If you could have any job for a day, you would…be the Prime Minister of India.