The Fresh List 2018: Mahima Makwana

Making her silver screen debut last year, Mahima Makwana is known for her portrayal of the strong-willed, rebellious protagonist in a riveting family drama

The actor made her silver-screen debut with the Telugu film Venkatapuram early last year. Based in Mumbai, she is currently playing the feisty, reluctant heiress Anaami on Star Plus’ popular tele-serial, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Mahima Makwana is also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mass media.

You, in three words: confident, vulnerable and, of course, pretty!

When you’re not shooting you are…studying! I meet my friends, watch movies, read books and lead a very normal life.

On the year that was: it was a challenge.

The best part of being a public figure is…the fame. It’s the best and worst part!

Your favourite TV shows and movies are…I’m still in love with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and while I’m not much into TV shows, I recently saw a few episodes of the webseries 13 Reasons Why and I really liked it. So I’d like to finish watching that first.

If you could have any job for a day, you would be…an air hostess, for sure.

On working with more experienced actors: they treat me like their child. I learn a lot from each of the senior actors on set.

An iconic role you’d like a shot at: I’d love to play a character like the one Alia (Bhatt) played in Highway (2014).

Wardrobe essentials are…ripped jeans; ganjis in white, olive green or any pastel colour; a very loose shirt; sneakers and a watch.

A passion outside of your work is…dancing. A little bit of singing as well, but my main focus is on acting.

On your bucket list is…travelling the world. Especially the whole of India, before moving onto the world.