Verve People

The Fresh List 2018: Anam Patel

The designer explains how the body is a canvas and how she adorns it with her experimental and bold jewellery

From PR and HR to event management, Anam Patel did it all before stumbling into the creation of contemporary fashion jewellery. Her label has caught the attention of many. Be it the quirky shin harnesses, thoughtful product names or the very concept of body jewellery, a lot of the Mumbai-born’s inspirations for her label Anomaly by Anam come from her own experiences and passion for jewellery, history and culture.

You, in three words: punctual, imaginative and fun.

The USP of body jewellery is: I believe that your entire body is a canvas. I used that as my basic idea to come up with all the jewellery. We have layered arm bands and other things too — so every part of your body can be accessorised.

Wardrobe essentials are…boots, a ring and a choker.

The ‘shin harness’ idea came from…football. I am a fan of the sport, and the players wear shin guards, so that, combined with history — armour used in battlefields — is where the idea originated.

On your bucket list is…jumping off a plane, riding a horse in a lake — which they do in Norway — and travelling the world.

When not working, you are…doodling, reading, or hanging out with friends.

On your bookshelf we would find…romantic fiction and crime thrillers.

The year that was…changed my life professionally, because it’s when I launched my label.

If you could have any job for a day, you would…take care of pandas at a zoo in China. Just for a day, I’d really like to be a panda nanny.

In 2018 we can expect…another collection. But, I’m primarily looking forward to going international with my brand.